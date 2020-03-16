The Debate
World Cup 2019 | ‘What A Lovely Batting Tigers’, Rave Netizens As Shakib Al Hasan And Mushfiqur Rahim’s Record-breaking Partnership Sets Bangladesh Up For A Big Total Against South Africa

Cricket News

South Africa will be looking to make amends after their huge loss against hosts England in the curtain-raiser by a comprehensive margin of 104 runs when they face Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shakib Al Hasan

South Africa will be looking to make amends after their huge loss against hosts England in the curtain-raiser when they face Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. The Proteas will be aiming to register their first win at the showpiece event against Mashrafe Mortaza's men. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who are playing their first game of the tournament, will be eager to start their campaign off with a win and at the same time, also add salt to South Africa's wounds by handing them another defeat.

After being asked to bat first by Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis, Bangladesh got off to a brisk start, riding on Soumya Sarkar's explosive innings which helped them get 50 runs for the opening stand by the seventh over. The opening partnership yielded 60 runs. However, the South African bowlers struck and sent both the openers back to the pavilion, putting Bangladesh on the back foot at 75/2. 

Two of their veteran players, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim came to the middle and resurrected their team's innings by taking the attack to the Proteas bowlers. Both registered their respective half-centuries and played an instrumental role in setting the platform for a big total. Shakib was castled by Imran Tahir for a well-made 84-ball 75 but by then, the duo had added 142 runs for the third wicket stand. Rahim also got dismissed after 75.

At the time of publishing this story, Bangladesh were 261/5 after 44.2 overs.

Here's how the veterans were appreciated for their solid partnership.

READ: World Cup 2019 | 'Soumya Sarkar matching South Africa's fire with fire', netizens hail the Bangladesh opener after he provides a blistering start in their 

READ: World Cup 2019 | Hashim Amla could be fit for India clash

First Published:
