Now, It Is Confirmed That India's ODI World Cup Squad 'will Be Around THESE Players Only'

India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup has been announced as the selectors have named an 18-member contingent for the upcoming tournament. Rohit Sharma will be leading the squad while Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain. Both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been deemed fit and have been included in the squad.

Ajit Agarkar makes major admission to the World Cup squad

Despite the upcoming Asia Cup, there have been murmurs about the World Cup, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar has made it clear only these players will be in contention for the ICC ODI World Cup. While addressing the media Agarkar said, "The World Cup squad will be around these players only, it's obvious."

ALSO READ | 'That is why Sanju is travelling': Ajit Agarkar confirms India star has picked a fresh injury

Also Read: India's Asia Cup 2023 squad announced

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna



Traveling stand-by… — BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2023

India's squad for Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson