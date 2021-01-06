'World Might Stop Inviting Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out At Rout Against New Zealand

Lashing out at Pakistan's series rout in New Zealand, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has criticized the Men in Green's performance down under. Terming the touring party's performance as 'terrible,' Akhtar said that Pakistan cricket is heading towards a 'disaster'. The former speedster also raised questions over the country's domestic structure and national cricket board.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan are in a very dire situation and will get exposed whenever they play Test matches. We are going towards a disastrous situation here where we fall down to No.8 in the rankings. I fear the world might stop inviting Pakistan for Test matches. They will say our standards are not good. This is the law of the ICC,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Expressing his fears over the downfall of Pakistan cricket and also said that the Babar Azam-led side might meet the same fortune against South Africa if it does not correct itself. “The thing is not that we have lost the Test match; the thing is we have lost very badly. Unfortunately, the Pakistan cricket team played very badly. There is a lot of criticism happening; we have also done it,” he added.

New Zealand thrash Pakistan

New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the second Test at Christchurch by an innings and 176 runs to topple Australia from the top spot of the ICC Test Championship table. Courtesy of their 2-0 series win over Pakistan, the Kiwis managed to grab the top spot for the first time in the Championship. After having won the first Test comfortably last week, skipper Kane Williamson led from the front as he scored his fourth Test double century (238).

He was ably supported by middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls (157) as the duo added 369 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Tail-ender batsman Daryl Mitchell chipped in with an unbeaten 102 as the Kiwis declared their innings at 659/6. Brilliant performance by youngster Kyle Jamieson, who picked 11 wickets in the match, ensured that the Kiwis wrap up the series early.

Pakistan's bowling failed to counter the hosts as all its key pacers went for more than 100 runs in the first innings. While Pakistan attempted a late comeback in the first Test, the visitors skittled in the last innings as Neil Wagner's heroics overpowered Mohammed Rizwan & Co. Kane Williamson and his men won the first Test by 101 runs.

