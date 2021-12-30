World Test Championship 2021-23: Updated Points Table After India's Win Over South Africa

Virat Kohli-led India National Cricket Team defeated South Africa by 113 runs in Centurion to go 1-0 in the IND vs SA three-match Test series. Needing 305 to win, South Africa ended Day 4 on 94 for 4 and were eventually bowled out for 191 runs and with that India achieved its first-ever Test victory in Centurion.

This victory also makes it India's 4th Test in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, meanwhile, for South Africa, it was their first match of the cycle and after losing this game South Africa are placed second from the bottom in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 table.

WTC points table: Updated after India vs South Africa 1st Test Match

Team Points % Points Wins Draws Loss Australia 100 36 3 0 0 Sri Lanka 100 24 2 0 0 Pakistan 75 36 3 0 1 India 64.28 54 4 2 1 West Indies 25 12 1 0 3 New Zealand 26 4 0 1 1 England 7.14 6 1 1 5 South Africa 0 0 0 0 1 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 2

* India have been docked two points due to slow over-rate, while England have been docked ten points for slow over-rate. And unlike the previous World Test Championship cycle, the ICC has come up with a simplified points system for the 2021-23 edition (12 for a win, 4 for a draw and 6 for a tie).

Image: Twitter/ BCCI