Last Updated:

'Just Unbelievable. Rahane Is Back Because Of His IPL Performances': Rahane's Inclusion Divides The Internet

Ajinkya Rahane played last of his 82 Tests in January 2022 against South Africa in Cape Town. The rest of the squad led by Rohit Sharma was on predictable lines.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Ajinkya Rahane

Image: AP


Team India announced their squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia from June 7 to June 11. This will be India's second successive WTC final and they would look to better their result from last time as they face a dangerous Australian outfit. Team India have been stung by injuries to key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. However, this time BCCI decided to recall a veteran of Test cricket for the all-important final at the Oval in UK.

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday made a comeback to the Indian team for the WTCfinal against Australia. Rahane's comeback after 15 months was on predictable lines after Shreyas Iyer's back injury ruled him out of the grand finale. Iyer has undergone surgery in UK for a lower back stress fracture.

Rahane played last of his 82 Tests in January 2022 against South Africa in Cape Town. The rest of the squad led by Rohit Sharma was on predictable lines.

KS Bharat is the only specialist wicketkeeper, while Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who were part of the home series against Australia, were dropped from the current squad.

Twitter goes into meltdown as Rahane returns for WTC final

 

India's Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

(with PTI inputs)

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com