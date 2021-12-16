Last Updated:

World's Most Admired: Sachin Among Top 3 Sportspersons Alongside Messi And Ronaldo

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been adjudged as the 12th 'Most Admired Man' and finds himself among the top 3 sportspersons to feature in the list.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Sachin Tendulkar

(Image: PTI/AP)


Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has been adjudged as the world's 12th 'Most Admired Man', as per a survey conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

This year's study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

Among sporting heroes, Tendulkar is third in the list behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the list, the iconic batter is ahead of former US President Donald Trump, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and also present India captain Virat Kohli.

Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade and was appointed the South Asian ambassador in 2013. 

Over the years, Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in health, education, and the sports sector in rural and urban areas across various states in India.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

(Image: PTI/AP)

READ | Fans cite similarities between Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar's sacking from captaincy
READ | Ashes: Stuart Broad achieves huge milestone, joins Tendulkar & Ponting in this elite list
READ | PSG plays Manchester United in Messi-Ronaldo Champions League last 16 clash
READ | Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo again as PSG draw Manchester United in UCL Round of 16
READ | No Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG & Man United redraw different opponents in UCL
Tags: Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com