'Worst Ever Umpire': Nitin Menon Draws Intense criticism After Poor Decision During Ashes

As some intense and riveting action is taking place between England and Australia in the Ashes 2023, the umpiring has also been able to pull some attention on a few occasions. The latest decision-making howler occurred on Day four of the 4th England vs Australia Test match, taking place at Old Trafford, Manchester. While the third umpire has been at the end of criticism for some of its calls in the series, the heat is over on-field official Nitin Menon, who raised several eyebrows after a startling call

3 things you need to know

England and Australia are embroiled in an intense Ashes encounter

Australia are leading the series 2-1

England are on the verge to draw level with the Aussies

What brought Nitin Menon into bad light?

In the past, Nitin Menon has received critique from the cricket fans for his unusual on-field decisions. The day 4 of the Ashes test also had a similar sight, and he became the target of the enthusiasts on social media. As Marnus Labuschagne took the attack to England on Day 4 and in the process registered his 11th Test century. The hosts were in desperate need of a breakthrough, and the wicket came but not before some drama.

Is there ANYTHING this man can't do!?



Joe Root gets the breakthrough. COME ON! 💪 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/EFmDIex5pU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2023

Since the light was not ideal, umpires were wary of a potential injury to the fast bowlers and hence suggested Ben Stokes to hand the ball to the spinners. Stokes complied and brought spin from both ends. Moeen Ali and Joe Root were initially taken for runs by Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh, but on the first delivery of the 68th over, Root got Labushagne to nick one at the keeper. It was a healthy edge and all the fielders were excited but umpire Menon was of a different opinion and did not raise his finger. Stokes immediately took the review and thus directive came to Menon to overturn the decision.

Nitin Menon receves flak on social media

While the DRS call came to the rescue of England, the netizens on twitter were seemingly unforgivable of the decision made by Menon. Instantly after the scenario, the micro-blogging website was filled with tweets brimming with criticism for the umpire. Here are a few of the many reactions:

Nitin Menon is a fraud. Might be the worst ever umpire coming out of India. #Ashes @TheBarmyArmy — Rakshith Ganesh (@rakshdg) July 22, 2023

Nitin Menon is the worse umpire I’ve ever seen. Might as well have got one of the players dads to do the job like at a Sunday 2nd XI game. — Monkey #VivaBazBall 🌎 🏐 (@monkeyH78) July 22, 2023

Nitin menon uses his full potential only against kohli https://t.co/R0QPmAw1Fj — 🇰@🖋️🍸🈷🎵 (@exPSYCHEting) July 22, 2023

Nitin Menon? Not-out Menon, more like. — Michael Burgess (@MikeJBurgess) July 22, 2023

Nitin Menon has been so poor this test match imo — Khaleem Azam ⚒🫧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AzamWHUFC) July 22, 2023

So, while a decision may go here and there, the on-field play will remain the biggest talking point. As things stand, England have an edge over Australia in the 4th Test, but rainshowers have arguably given Australia a window to escape. What do you think, will England be able to draw level with Australia or will the match end in a draw?