WPL 2023, MI Vs GG Highlights: Mumbai Defeat Gujarat By 55 Runs, Qualify For Finals

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 55 runs in Match 12 of WPL 2023 to become the first side to qualify for finals.

WPL 2023

Image: BCCI

23:22 IST, March 14th 2023
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after the win!

 "I think credit goes to all the support staff and teammates. They have been doing so much hard work and the way we are playing, we want to continue that approach. Everyone is so positive and wants to do well for the team. I have to give thanks to the support staff. Whenever you show trust to the team, that is when you do well. When we got this team, I was very happy because we have someone [NSB] who is doing really well for their country and now they are bowling for MI. That positivity is giving us the results. When we played last game on this wicket, we saw initially you are not going to get the runs. So you have to get settled for a few balls and that's when you can go for your shots and that's why I did. You have to look at the field. The leg side boundary rope was short when the medium pacer was bowling."

23:20 IST, March 14th 2023
WPL 2023: Updated points table

 

23:17 IST, March 14th 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur gets the POTM award!

Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the player of the match award for hitting 51 off 30 balls. 

23:17 IST, March 14th 2023
Gujarat captain Sneh Rana on the loss!

"I'm proud of the girls that we restricted Mumbai Indians to 160. That was a commendable effort. It was a chaseable score. I think batters need to focus through the line. We just need two good partnerships in our batting. [On Harleen Deol] She was fantastic tonight, took a brilliant catch and was good in her fielding. We definitely will work on this."

23:04 IST, March 14th 2023
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 55 runs, qualify for the final!

Mumbai Indians have defeated Gujarat Giants by 55 runs to qualify for the final of WPL 2023. They have become the first team to qualify. 

23:00 IST, March 14th 2023
Gujarat Giants cross the 100-run mark!

Gujarat Giants have crossed the 100-run mark against Mumbai Indians. However, they are 9 wickets down and still need 58 runs to win off just 6 balls.  

22:52 IST, March 14th 2023
Matthews takes a three-wicket haul!

Hayley Matthews has dismissed Tanuja Kanwar for a duck. GG are 96/9 in 17.3 overs.

22:50 IST, March 14th 2023
Sciver-Brunt takes a three-wicket haul!

Kim Garth has been dismissed by Nat Sciver-Brunt for 8 off 8 balls. It was Sciver's third wicket of the match. GG are 95/8 in 16.3 overs.

22:50 IST, March 14th 2023
Sneh Rana goes for 20 off 19 balls!

Sneh Rana has been dismissed by Nat Sciver-Brunt for 20 off 19 balls. It was Sciver's second wicket of the match. GG are 85/7 in 14.5 overs.

22:25 IST, March 14th 2023
Amelia Kerr dismisses Dayalan Hemalatha!

Amelia Kerr has dismissed Dayalan Hemalatha for 6 off 6 balls. Gujarat Giants are 57/6 in 11.3 overs.

22:14 IST, March 14th 2023
GG in big trouble as they lose 5th wicket!

Gujarat Giants have lost their fifth wicket as Ash Gardner has been dismissed for 8 off 10 balls. 

22:11 IST, March 14th 2023
Issy Wong takes her first wicket!

Issy Wong has dismissed Harleen Deol for 22 off 23 balls. Gujarat Giants are 48/4 in 9 overs. 

21:58 IST, March 14th 2023
Matthews takes 2 wickets in 1 over!

Hayley Matthews has picked another wicket in her over, dismissing Annabel Sutherland for a duck. Gujarat are 34/3 in 6 overs.

21:54 IST, March 14th 2023
Hayley Matthews dismisses S Meghana!

Hayley Matthews has dismissed S Meghana in the 6th over for 16 off 17 balls. Gujarat are 34/2 in 5.3 overs. 

21:44 IST, March 14th 2023
Harleen Deol survives an LBW appeal!

Harleen Deol survived an LBW appeal of Saika Ishaque's bowling. She immediately reviewed the umpire's decision and got it overturned. 

21:32 IST, March 14th 2023
Nat Sciver-Brunt strikes on first ball!

Nat Sciver-Brunt struck on the very first ball of the innings to pick up Sophia Dunkley's wicket. Gujarat Giants are 0/1 in 0.1 overs.

21:09 IST, March 14th 2023
Mumbai Indians finish at 162/8 after 20 overs

21:07 IST, March 14th 2023
Amanjot Kaur walks back, Mumbai are 160/8

21:03 IST, March 14th 2023
Harleen Deol's stunner catch dismisses Harmanpreet for 51

21:03 IST, March 14th 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur is not stopping as she hits fifty off 29 balls

21:00 IST, March 14th 2023
The match enters the last over as Harmanpreet continue to attack

20:59 IST, March 14th 2023
Humaira Qazi has to walk back for 2, Mumbai are 145/6

20:59 IST, March 14th 2023
Harmanpreet slams a six to Sutherland

20:53 IST, March 14th 2023
Humaira Qazi comes out to bat for Mumbai

20:52 IST, March 14th 2023
Izy Wong comes out to bat and departs on very first ball

20:52 IST, March 14th 2023
Kerr has to walk back courtesy a splendid catch by Kim Garth

20:47 IST, March 14th 2023
The slog overs have started wherein Mumbai batters will to accelerate

20:40 IST, March 14th 2023
15 overs have been bowled, Mumbai are 112/3

20:28 IST, March 14th 2023
Amelia Kerr comes out to bat for Mumbai

20:26 IST, March 14th 2023
Yastika Bhatia walks back for 44, Mumbai are 84/3

