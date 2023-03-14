WPL 2023, MI Vs GG Highlights: Mumbai Defeat Gujarat By 55 Runs, Qualify For Finals

Quick links:
"I think credit goes to all the support staff and teammates. They have been doing so much hard work and the way we are playing, we want to continue that approach. Everyone is so positive and wants to do well for the team. I have to give thanks to the support staff. Whenever you show trust to the team, that is when you do well. When we got this team, I was very happy because we have someone [NSB] who is doing really well for their country and now they are bowling for MI. That positivity is giving us the results. When we played last game on this wicket, we saw initially you are not going to get the runs. So you have to get settled for a few balls and that's when you can go for your shots and that's why I did. You have to look at the field. The leg side boundary rope was short when the medium pacer was bowling."
Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the player of the match award for hitting 51 off 30 balls.
"I'm proud of the girls that we restricted Mumbai Indians to 160. That was a commendable effort. It was a chaseable score. I think batters need to focus through the line. We just need two good partnerships in our batting. [On Harleen Deol] She was fantastic tonight, took a brilliant catch and was good in her fielding. We definitely will work on this."
Mumbai Indians have defeated Gujarat Giants by 55 runs to qualify for the final of WPL 2023. They have become the first team to qualify.
Gujarat Giants have crossed the 100-run mark against Mumbai Indians. However, they are 9 wickets down and still need 58 runs to win off just 6 balls.
Hayley Matthews has dismissed Tanuja Kanwar for a duck. GG are 96/9 in 17.3 overs.
Kim Garth has been dismissed by Nat Sciver-Brunt for 8 off 8 balls. It was Sciver's third wicket of the match. GG are 95/8 in 16.3 overs.
Sneh Rana has been dismissed by Nat Sciver-Brunt for 20 off 19 balls. It was Sciver's second wicket of the match. GG are 85/7 in 14.5 overs.
Amelia Kerr has dismissed Dayalan Hemalatha for 6 off 6 balls. Gujarat Giants are 57/6 in 11.3 overs.
Gujarat Giants have lost their fifth wicket as Ash Gardner has been dismissed for 8 off 10 balls.
Issy Wong has dismissed Harleen Deol for 22 off 23 balls. Gujarat Giants are 48/4 in 9 overs.
Hayley Matthews has picked another wicket in her over, dismissing Annabel Sutherland for a duck. Gujarat are 34/3 in 6 overs.
Hayley Matthews has dismissed S Meghana in the 6th over for 16 off 17 balls. Gujarat are 34/2 in 5.3 overs.
Harleen Deol survived an LBW appeal of Saika Ishaque's bowling. She immediately reviewed the umpire's decision and got it overturned.
Nat Sciver-Brunt struck on the very first ball of the innings to pick up Sophia Dunkley's wicket. Gujarat Giants are 0/1 in 0.1 overs.
Mumbai Indians finish at 162/8 after 20 overs
Amanjot Kaur walks back, Mumbai Indians are 160/8
Harleen Deol's stunner catch dismisses Harmanpreet Kaur for 51
Harmanpreet Kaur is not stopping as she hits fifty off 29 balls
The match enters the last over as Harmanpreet continue to attack the Gujarat bowlers
Humaira Qazi has to walk back for 2, Mumbai Indians are 145/6
Harmanpreet Kaur slams a six to Sutherland
Humaira Qazi comes out to bat for Mumbai Indians
Izy Wong comes out to bat and departs on very first ball
Amela Kerr has to walk back courtesy a splendid catch by Kim Garth
The slog overs have started wherein Mumbai batters will to accelerate
15 overs have been bowled, and Mumbai Indians are 112/3
Amelia Kerr comes out to bat for Mumbai
Yastika Bhatia walks back for 44, Mumbai are 84/3