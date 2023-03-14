WPL 2023, MI Vs GG Highlights: Mumbai Defeat Gujarat By 55 Runs, Qualify For Finals

"I think credit goes to all the support staff and teammates. They have been doing so much hard work and the way we are playing, we want to continue that approach. Everyone is so positive and wants to do well for the team. I have to give thanks to the support staff. Whenever you show trust to the team, that is when you do well. When we got this team, I was very happy because we have someone [NSB] who is doing really well for their country and now they are bowling for MI. That positivity is giving us the results. When we played last game on this wicket, we saw initially you are not going to get the runs. So you have to get settled for a few balls and that's when you can go for your shots and that's why I did. You have to look at the field. The leg side boundary rope was short when the medium pacer was bowling."