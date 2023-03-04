Last Updated:

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Highlights: MI Defeat GG To Win By 143 Runs

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League begins with a match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
WPL 2023

Image: Twitter/WPL

23:23 IST, March 4th 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur gets the POTM award!

Harmanpreet Kaur gets the Player of the Match award for her 65 off 30 balls. She helped MI win by a huge margin of 143 runs.  

23:10 IST, March 4th 2023
MI Women win by 143 runs!

Mumbai Indians have won the match by a huge margin of 143 runs. They bowled GG out for 64 runs. 

23:07 IST, March 4th 2023
Ishaque dismisses Monica Patel

Ishaque has dismissed Monica Patel for 10 off 9 balls. Ishaque registers the maiden WPL four-wicket haul to her name. Gujarat Giants are 64/9 in 15.1 overs. 

22:51 IST, March 4th 2023
Ishaque dismisses Joshi

Ishaque has dismissed Mansi Joshi for 6 off 19 balls. Gujarat Giants are 49/8 in 12.4 overs. 

22:47 IST, March 4th 2023
Gujarat Giants are 49/7 in 12 overs

Dayalan Hemalatha is building the innings for Gujarat Giants. She has scored 24 off 17 balls. Giants are 49/7 in 12 overs. 

22:32 IST, March 4th 2023
Gujarat Giants are 23/7 in 7.4 overs

Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar, and Mansi Joshi have been dismissed. Gujarat Giants are 23/7 in 7.4 overs. 

22:11 IST, March 4th 2023
Annabel Sutherland goes for 6 off 14 balls!

Annabel Sutherland has been dismissed for 6 off 14 balls by Saika Ishaque. Gujarat Giants are 12/4 in 4.4 overs. 

22:02 IST, March 4th 2023
Meghana goes for 2 off 4 balls!

Meghana has been dismissed for 2 off 4 balls by Nat Sciver. Gujarat Giants are struggling at 5/3 in 2.3 overs. 

21:58 IST, March 4th 2023
Ash Gardner comes and goes!

Ash Gardner has also been dismissed for a duck. MI are 3/2 in 1.2 overs. 

21:58 IST, March 4th 2023
Harleen Deol goes for a duck!

Harleen Deol has been dismissed for a duck. She was removed by Nat Sciver-Brunt. MI are 1.1 in 1 over. 

21:58 IST, March 4th 2023
Mooney goes out with injury!

Beth Mooney has left the field with an injury. She goes without contributing. Harleen Deol replaces her. 

21:58 IST, March 4th 2023
Meghana and Mooney open the batting for GG!

Sabbhineni Meghana and Beth Mooney open the batting for Gujarat Giants. They have a target of 208 runs to chase. 

21:42 IST, March 4th 2023
Mumbai Indians score 207-5 in 20 overs!

Mumbai Indians have scored 207-5 in 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews batted beautifully to help MI score over 200 runs in the first match of WPL. 

21:31 IST, March 4th 2023
Vastrakar helps MI cross 200-run mark!

Pooja Vastrakar helped Mumbai Indians cross the 200-run mark in the first WPL match before being dismissed for 15 off 8 balls. 

21:18 IST, March 4th 2023
Harmanpreet goes for 65 off 30 balls!

Harmanpreet Kaur has been dismissed for 65 off 30 balls. She played a masterful knock in the first match of the WPL. MI are 166/4 in 17 overs. 

21:13 IST, March 4th 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 1st fifty of WPL!

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed the first-ever half-century of WPL. MI are 159/3 in 16 overs. Harmanpreet is batting at 60 off 26 balls. 

20:47 IST, March 4th 2023
Matthews goes for 47!

Hayley Matthews has been dismissed for 47 off 31 balls by Ash Gardner. Hayley fell just three runs short of creating history as she was about to become the first player to hit a half-century in WPL. 

20:44 IST, March 4th 2023
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur comes to bat!

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur joins Hayley Matthews in the middle after the dismissal of Nat Sciver-Brunt. 

20:40 IST, March 4th 2023
Nat Sciver Brunt dismissed!

Mumbai Indians lose the second wicket as Nat Sciver-Brunt has been dismissed for 23 off 18 balls. Georgia Wareham took her wicket. MI are 69/2 in 8.5 overs

20:36 IST, March 4th 2023
Hayley Matthews dealing in sixes!

Hayley Matthews is dealing in sixes right now. She has smashed 35 off 25 balls. MI have lost 1 wicket for 61 runs in 8 overs on the board. 

20:06 IST, March 4th 2023
Hayley Matthews hits historic 1st six of maiden WPL match!

Hayley Matthews hits the historic first six of the maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) WPL match.

20:01 IST, March 4th 2023
Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews open the batting for MI!

Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews open the batting for Mumbai Indians. Ash Gardner takes the ball for Gujarat Giants. 

19:58 IST, March 4th 2023
The national anthem takes place ahead of 1st WPL match!

Players from both teams took part in singing the Indian national anthem ahead of the maiden WPL match. 

19:46 IST, March 4th 2023
GG vs MI: Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(capt, wk), S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, D Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kaazi, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

 

19:32 IST, March 4th 2023
Gujarat Giants win the toss, opt to bowl first

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. 

19:22 IST, March 4th 2023
Toss is to take place shortly!

The toss of the first match of WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take place shortly.  

19:14 IST, March 4th 2023
BCCI officials and captains unveil the trophy!

BCCI officials and captains of all five teams have taken the stage to unveil the trophy of Women's Premier League (WPL). 

19:05 IST, March 4th 2023
AP Dhillion setting the stage on fire!

AP Dhillion is setting the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of WPL 2023. 

18:52 IST, March 4th 2023
AP Dhillon is performing live now!

The moment that everyone was waiting for is here. AP Dhillon is performing live now at WPL 2023 opening ceremony. 

18:46 IST, March 4th 2023
Kriti Sanon performs on Chak de India!

Kriti Sanon is currently performing on Chak de India! song and other Bollywood hits. 

