Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Highlights: MI Defeat GG To Win By 143 Runs

Image: Twitter/WPL
Harmanpreet Kaur gets the Player of the Match award for her 65 off 30 balls. She helped MI win by a huge margin of 143 runs.
Mumbai Indians have won the match by a huge margin of 143 runs. They bowled GG out for 64 runs.
Ishaque has dismissed Monica Patel for 10 off 9 balls. Ishaque registers the maiden WPL four-wicket haul to her name. Gujarat Giants are 64/9 in 15.1 overs.
Ishaque has dismissed Mansi Joshi for 6 off 19 balls. Gujarat Giants are 49/8 in 12.4 overs.
Dayalan Hemalatha is building the innings for Gujarat Giants. She has scored 24 off 17 balls. Giants are 49/7 in 12 overs.
Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar, and Mansi Joshi have been dismissed. Gujarat Giants are 23/7 in 7.4 overs.
Annabel Sutherland has been dismissed for 6 off 14 balls by Saika Ishaque. Gujarat Giants are 12/4 in 4.4 overs.
Meghana has been dismissed for 2 off 4 balls by Nat Sciver. Gujarat Giants are struggling at 5/3 in 2.3 overs.
Ash Gardner has also been dismissed for a duck. MI are 3/2 in 1.2 overs.
Harleen Deol has been dismissed for a duck. She was removed by Nat Sciver-Brunt. MI are 1.1 in 1 over.
Beth Mooney has left the field with an injury. She goes without contributing. Harleen Deol replaces her.
Sabbhineni Meghana and Beth Mooney open the batting for Gujarat Giants. They have a target of 208 runs to chase.
Mumbai Indians have scored 207-5 in 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews batted beautifully to help MI score over 200 runs in the first match of WPL.
Pooja Vastrakar helped Mumbai Indians cross the 200-run mark in the first WPL match before being dismissed for 15 off 8 balls.
Harmanpreet Kaur has been dismissed for 65 off 30 balls. She played a masterful knock in the first match of the WPL. MI are 166/4 in 17 overs.
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed the first-ever half-century of WPL. MI are 159/3 in 16 overs. Harmanpreet is batting at 60 off 26 balls.
Hayley Matthews has been dismissed for 47 off 31 balls by Ash Gardner. Hayley fell just three runs short of creating history as she was about to become the first player to hit a half-century in WPL.
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur joins Hayley Matthews in the middle after the dismissal of Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Mumbai Indians lose the second wicket as Nat Sciver-Brunt has been dismissed for 23 off 18 balls. Georgia Wareham took her wicket. MI are 69/2 in 8.5 overs
Hayley Matthews is dealing in sixes right now. She has smashed 35 off 25 balls. MI have lost 1 wicket for 61 runs in 8 overs on the board.
Hayley Matthews hits the historic first six of the maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) WPL match.
Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews open the batting for Mumbai Indians. Ash Gardner takes the ball for Gujarat Giants.
Players from both teams took part in singing the Indian national anthem ahead of the maiden WPL match.
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(capt, wk), S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, D Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi.
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kaazi, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
Gujarat Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
The toss of the first match of WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take place shortly.
BCCI officials and captains of all five teams have taken the stage to unveil the trophy of Women's Premier League (WPL).
The moment we were all waiting for! 🤩— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 #𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗪𝗣𝗟 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗵𝘆👌👌 pic.twitter.com/sqPBJjWw7A
AP Dhillion is setting the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of WPL 2023.
𝘼𝙋 𝘿𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023
How about THAT for an electrifying performance 🤩#TATAWPL | @apdhillxn pic.twitter.com/CuYbqWEo0a
The moment that everyone was waiting for is here. AP Dhillon is performing live now at WPL 2023 opening ceremony.
Kriti Sanon is currently performing on Chak de India! song and other Bollywood hits.
An energetic performance ahead of an energetic #TATAWPL!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023
Kriti Sanon lights up the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tcvQD8s0PV