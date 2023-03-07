Last Updated:

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Drop Grace Harris, Who Smashed 59 Off 26 Balls Vs GG; Fans Not Happy

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz brought in pacer Shabnim Ismail at the expense of Grace Harris, who smashed a match-winning 59 off 26 balls in the team's opening game.

UP Warriorz opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.

Delhi named an unchanged team.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. PTI BS AH AH BS

