WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Drop Grace Harris, Who Smashed 59 Off 26 Balls Vs GG; Fans Not Happy

Image: PTI
UP Warriorz opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.
Warriorz brought in pacer Shabnim Ismail at the expense of Grace Harris, who smashed a match winning 59 off 26 balls in the team's opening game.
WHERE IS GRACE HARRIS 🥹#WPL2023 #wpl23 #WPL
Big call from #UPWarriorz. They've left out Grace Harris! So much green on the pitch that they've decided to go with Shabnim Ismail.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 7, 2023
WHERE IS GRACE HARRIS 🥹#WPL2023 #wpl23 #WPL— Shohini Sarkar (@sohinissd007) March 7, 2023
You gotta be kidding me !— Aryan (@Aryan91517546) March 7, 2023
Grace Harris is dropped 🤦🏼♂️😑#wpl
Player of the match in last game and today Grace Harris has to sit out because of the team combination.— Honestly Cricket (@Honestlycricket) March 7, 2023
Intresting 👀#DCvsUPW #WPL2023
Delhi named an unchanged team.
Teams: Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. PTI BS AH AH BS
