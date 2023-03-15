WPL 2023, UPW Vs RCB Highlights: RCB Defeat UPW By 5 Wickets To Register Maiden WPL Win

Quick links:
Kanika Ahuja has been adjudged the player of the match for his valiant 30 ball 46.
RCB defeated UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to register their maiden win in the WPL.
Richa Ghosh smashed back-to-back boundaries off Deepti Sharma's bowling in the 18th over to help with the chase.
Sophie Ecclestone dismissed Kanika Ahuja for 46 off 30 balls. RCB are 120/5 in 16.4 overs.
The partnership between Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh is flourishing. They have helped RCB close in on the 136-run target.
Kanika Ahuja is currently playing a brilliant knock and rebuilding RCB's innings alongside Richa Ghosh. She is batting at 36 off 21 balls. RCB are 88/4 in 12 overs.
Deepti Sharma has been dismissed by Heather Knight for 24 off 21 balls. RCB are 60/4 in 9 overs.
Devika Vaidya has dismissed Elysse Perry for 10 off 13 balls. RCB are 43/3 in 6.1 overs.
RCB lose both openers early. UPW take two wickets in two overs. Deepti Sharma dismissed Smriti Mandhana for a duck, while Grace Harris removed Sophie Devine for 14 off 6 balls.
UPW have been bowled out for just 135 runs in 19.3 overs. RCB need 136 runs to win their maiden match of WPL 2023.
Elysse Perry has dismissed Shweta Sehrawat for 6 off 6 balls to pick up her third wicket of the match. UPW are 112/8 in 17.2 overs.
Elysse Perry has dismissed Grace Harris for 46 off 32 balls. UPW are 101/7 in 15.3 overs.
Elysse Perry has broken the partnership between Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris. She dismissed Sharma for 22 off 19 balls. UPW are 100/6 in 15.1 overs.
Grace Harris is currently playing a brilliant knock and is trying to rebuild the innings for UPW. She is batting at 36 off 25 balls.
Sobhana Asha has picked up her second wicket of the match as she dismissed Simran Shaikh for 2 off 9 balls. UPW are 31/5 in 8.1 overs.
Sobhana Asha has dismissed Kiran Navgire for 22 off 26 balls. UPW are 29/4 in 6.2 overs.
Megan Schutt has picked up her maiden wicket of the match as she dismissed Tahlia McGrath for 2 off 2 balls. UPW are 3/5 in 2 overs.
Alyssa Healy has been dismissed for 1 off 3 balls by Sophie Devine, who picked up two wickets in the opening over for RCB. UPW are 2/2 in 1 over.
Sophie Devine has dismissed Devika Vaidya for a duck. UPW are 1/1 in 0.2 overs.
Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya have opened the batting for UP Warriorz in their match against RCB on Wednesday.
RCB: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Disha Kasat.
UPW: Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
RCB win the toss and opt to bowl first against UPW in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL).
