WPL 2023, UPW Vs RCB Highlights: RCB Defeat UPW By 5 Wickets To Register Maiden WPL Win

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated UP Warriorz by 5 wickets in Match 13 of the WPL 2023. It is their first win of the competition.

Vishal Tiwari
UPW vs RCB

Image: BCCI

23:21 IST, March 15th 2023
Kanika Ahuja is the player of the match

Kanika Ahuja has been adjudged the player of the match for his valiant 30 ball 46.

22:55 IST, March 15th 2023
WPL 2023: Updated points table

 

22:52 IST, March 15th 2023
RCB beat UPW by 5 wickets

RCB defeated UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to register their maiden win in the WPL. 

22:52 IST, March 15th 2023
Richa Ghosh finishing in style!

Richa Ghosh smashed back-to-back boundaries off Deepti Sharma's bowling in the 18th over to help with the chase. 

22:45 IST, March 15th 2023
Ecclestone breaks the partnership, Ahuja goes for 46!

Sophie Ecclestone dismissed Kanika Ahuja for 46 off 30 balls. RCB are 120/5 in 16.4 overs. 

22:42 IST, March 15th 2023
Ahuja, Ghosh forge crucial partnership for RCB!

The partnership between Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh is flourishing. They have helped RCB close in on the 136-run target. 

22:23 IST, March 15th 2023
Kanika Ahuja is in rebuilding mode!

Kanika Ahuja is currently playing a brilliant knock and rebuilding RCB's innings alongside Richa Ghosh. She is batting at 36 off 21 balls. RCB are 88/4 in 12 overs.

22:08 IST, March 15th 2023
Deepti Sharma dismisses well-set Heather Knight!

Deepti Sharma has been dismissed by Heather Knight for 24 off 21 balls. RCB are 60/4 in 9 overs.

21:57 IST, March 15th 2023
Perry goes for 10 off 13 balls!

Devika Vaidya has dismissed Elysse Perry for 10 off 13 balls. RCB are 43/3 in 6.1 overs.  

21:42 IST, March 15th 2023
RCB lose both openers early!

RCB lose both openers early. UPW take two wickets in two overs. Deepti Sharma dismissed Smriti Mandhana for a duck, while Grace Harris removed Sophie Devine for 14 off 6 balls. 

21:15 IST, March 15th 2023
UPW all-out for 135 in 19.3 overs!

UPW have been bowled out for just 135 runs in 19.3 overs. RCB need 136 runs to win their maiden match of WPL 2023. 

21:02 IST, March 15th 2023
Perry takes a three-wicket haul!

Elysse Perry has dismissed Shweta Sehrawat for 6 off 6 balls to pick up her third wicket of the match. UPW are 112/8 in 17.2 overs. 

20:54 IST, March 15th 2023
Perry dismisses well-set Grace Harris for 46!

Elysse Perry has dismissed Grace Harris for 46 off 32 balls. UPW are 101/7 in 15.3 overs.

20:48 IST, March 15th 2023
Perry breaks the partnership between Deepti and Harris!

Elysse Perry has broken the partnership between Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris. She dismissed Sharma for 22 off 19 balls. UPW are 100/6 in 15.1 overs.

20:34 IST, March 15th 2023
Grace Harris is in rebuilding mode!

Grace Harris is currently playing a brilliant knock and is trying to rebuild the innings for UPW. She is batting at 36 off 25 balls.  

20:11 IST, March 15th 2023
Sobhana Asha takes her 2nd wicket!

Sobhana Asha has picked up her second wicket of the match as she dismissed Simran Shaikh for 2 off 9 balls. UPW are 31/5 in 8.1 overs. 

20:07 IST, March 15th 2023
Kiran Navgire goes for 22 off 26 balls!

Sobhana Asha has dismissed Kiran Navgire for 22 off 26 balls. UPW are 29/4 in 6.2 overs. 

19:44 IST, March 15th 2023
Tahlia McGrath goes for 2 off 2 balls!

Megan Schutt has picked up her maiden wicket of the match as she dismissed Tahlia McGrath for 2 off 2 balls. UPW are 3/5 in 2 overs. 

19:44 IST, March 15th 2023
Alyssa Healy goes for 1 off 3 balls!

Alyssa Healy has been dismissed for 1 off 3 balls by Sophie Devine, who picked up two wickets in the opening over for RCB. UPW are 2/2 in 1 over. 

19:34 IST, March 15th 2023
Vaidya goes for a duck!

Sophie Devine has dismissed Devika Vaidya for a duck. UPW are 1/1 in 0.2 overs. 

19:34 IST, March 15th 2023
Alyssa Healy, Devika Vaidya open the batting for UPW!

Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya have opened the batting for UP Warriorz in their match against RCB on Wednesday. 

19:10 IST, March 15th 2023
UPW vs RCB: Playing XIs

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Disha Kasat.

UPW: Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

19:02 IST, March 15th 2023
RCB win toss, opt to bowl first

RCB win the toss and opt to bowl first against UPW in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

18:20 IST, March 15th 2023
UPW vs RCB: Predicted Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (captain, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone/Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose.

 

18:18 IST, March 15th 2023
UPW vs RCB: Full squads

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

