Wriddhiman Saha Confirms Returning Home After Posting Adorable Family Picture, Fans React

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha had tested positive for COVID-19 during the IPL 2021. After the Saha COVID news was out, Match 31 of the tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the title-holders Mumbai Indians got cancelled as a result of which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect with no other alternatives before them.

According to the latest Wriddhiman Saha COVID news, the Bengal-based cricketer has recovered from the ungodly virus and has reunited with his family at his home in Kolkata after being in isolation for 14 days in Delhi. Saha took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with his family. The photo featured Wriddhiman Saha daughter, Anvi, his wife, Romi, their son Anvay and himself. Saha captioned the post, "Feels great to back with fam! @romi_mitra".

Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha has been named in the 20-man India squad for WTC final and the subsequent five-match Test series against England starting August 4. The veteran stumper will act as a backup to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who has consolidated his position in the Indian team after his recent exploits against Australia and England.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

According to starbiz.com, the Wriddhiman Saha net worth is estimated to be ₹46.8 crore (US$6.2 million). His net worth comprises the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player, which is ₹3 crore rupees per year at present. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Cricket Association of Bengal for playing domestic cricket for Bengal, as well as, playing for SRH in the IPL.

The Wriddhiman Saha house is located in Kolkata where he lives with his wife Romi Mitra and their two children together. The cricketer married Romi in 2011 at a private wedding ceremony. Here is a glimpse of Wriddhiman Saha house along with him and his family.

