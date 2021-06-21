WTC Final: Ishant Sharma Broke THIS Kapil Dev's Record After Dismissing NZ's Devon Conwoy

India's veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma broke former Indian captain Kapil Dev's record to become the highest wicket-taker in England for the Indian team in the ongoing Ind vs NZ WTC Final 2021. After sending New Zealand's Devon Conway back to the Pavillion in Southampton's Ageas Bowl Stadium, Ishant Sharma surpassed the cricket legend's record by picking his 44th wicket in England in 13* Test matches. Notably, this was also the fast bowler's 200th wicket in the format, away from home. Devon Conway meanwhile, registered his third Test half-century with commendable innings of 54.

Ishant breaks Kapil Dev's record

By taking Devon Conway's wicket, Ishant Sharma became only the fourth Indian to register 200 wickets in the format overseas after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, and Zaheer Khan. When it comes to statistics overseas, Ishant Sharma is now just 16 wickets away from beating another Kapil Dev record. Dev has 215 wickets in his name in overseas conditions. When it comes to Ishant Sharma's overall statistics, he has so far scalped 303 wickets in 101 Test matches at an average of 32.28.

Gone ☝️



Ishant Sharma gets the big wicket of Devon Conway! The New Zealand opener falls for 54.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/384ZivHQu3 pic.twitter.com/wVUO1CFciE — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

Ind vs NZ WTC Final 2021

On Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India's batsmen struggled against New Zealand pacers who managed to dismiss the entire team for 217 in their first innings. The star performer for the Black Caps was Kyle Jamieson who registered a fifer and bagged the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli (44). Shortly after lunch, India was bowled out in the 93rd over. In the morning, the Virat Kohli-led men had already lost four wickets and stood at 211/7.

When it comes to individual performances, Ajinkya Rahane was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner who dismissed him for 49 off 117. Rishabh Pant fell shortly after for 4 runs off 22 balls to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips. Ravichandran Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions and Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed on 15.

(With Agency Inputs)