WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out From Australia Squad, Replacement Announced

In a severe jolt to Australia, Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship final. Michael Neser has been named as his replacement for the coveted final which is scheduled to start on 7th June. Hazlewood's absence would mean Scott Boland is now destined to start the WTC final against India.

Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the WTC final

Hazlewood's topsy-turvy IPL season saw him missing a number of games for Royal Challengers Bangalore and he is now facing a race against time to be fit for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. Chief selector George Bailey said, “Josh was very, very close to being given the green light, but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off Test match of us.

JUST IN: Michael Neser has replaced Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad for the #WTC23 Final starting on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/AcUHcEYK57 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 4, 2023

“Michael’s County form has been strong and knowing that he was going to be close by allowed for him to keep playing and for us to be able to call on him. He is a great strength to have as part of the fast bowling group.

“This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks, we will need all of our fast bowling assets.”

Australia squad for WTC Final

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw