WTC Final: Mark Richardson Says Facing India In Cricket Like 'playing Golf Against Boss'

Former New Zealand cricketer Mark Richardson has compared playing cricket against India to facing "boss" in a game of golf. Richardson, while speaking on Spark Sports, said that playing India is like facing your boss in a game of golf, where one is allowed to win but only in the right manner. Richardson said New Zealand has managed to defeat India a couple of times at home but the last Test series win felt "dirty". The former Kiwi batsman said that it didn't feel like the Black Caps had beaten them in the series.

Richardson, who represented New Zealand in 38 Tests, went on to say that India, Australia, and England continue to remain the superpowers of the game, explaining how difficult it is to play against each of them. Richardson added that for him personally beating Australia is still the ultimate "proving ground" for New Zealanders. Richardson said Australia is where every Kiwi wanted to go and perform because even the best cricketers have "underperformed" against them. Richardson himself has played five Tests against the Kangaroos between 2001 and 2004, scoring 200 runs at an average of 22.22, his lowest against a Test-playing nation.

India vs New Zealand WTC final

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting June 18. The WTC final Test match will be played at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton, England. Kiwi players have already reached the United Kingdom following the postponement of IPL 2021. They will play a two-match Test series against England before the WTC final. Meanwhile, the Indian squad is expected to leave for England on June 2. The players and support will undergo a mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai before leaving for the final face-off against New Zealand and a subsequent five-match Test series against England.

India’s 20-member squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

(Image Credit: PTI)