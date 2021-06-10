WTC Final: Mayank Agarwal Gets Another Endorsement To Open Batting For India

Fans are eagerly waiting for the inaugural World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand that is set to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Several cricket enthusiasts have already started addressing the question of who will open the batting for India in the WTC Final. The Indian team is most likely to prefer the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill due to the success of the pair in the previous Test series against Australia.

Who will open batting for India in WTC Final?

However, a few cricket enthusiasts have come in support of Mayank Agarwal to open the innings for team India in the WTC Final despite his average performance in the previous IND vs AUS Test series. Recently, former New Zealand Head coach Mike Hesson has picked Mayank Agarwal as his preferred option to open India vs New Zealand Final innings. While speaking to PTI, Hesson said that team India will probably go with Rohit and Shubman but according to him, Mayank Agarwal needs to be considered.

Mike Hesson pick Mayank Agarwal as an opener for the WTC Final

Mike Hesson selected Agarwal as his choice of opener due to his experience against the New Zealand bowling attack on the New Zealand pitches. India has previously played a 2-match Test series against New Zealand in Wellington during the first half of 2020. In both the Test matches, Agarwal opened the innings where he scored 34 and 58 runs in the first Test match. Since both the conditions in England and New Zealand are similar, Agarwal would have an upper hand due to his experience with the conditions and the New Zealand bowling attack.

We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high 🔥#TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 preparations are on in full swing for the #WTC21 Final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MkHwh5wAYp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

How Mayank Agarwal lost his position as an opener?

Mayank Agarwal had previously lost his position as an opener to Shubman Gill during the India vs Australia series at the beginning of the year. The first match of the Australia Test series took place on December 17, 2020, and Agarwal failed to display a promising batting performance due to which he was dropped from the playing XI after the second Test match. The Mayank Agarwal stats saw him score only 31 runs in his 4 innings from the first 2 Test matches.

IND vs NZ date for the WTC Final

Considering the scenario, it would be interesting to see if Mayank Agarwal would regain his position as an opener in India vs New Zealand Final. The IND vs NZ date for the WTC Final is set for June 18. The IND vs NZ date will see India go against New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final from June 18-22, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Team India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Image Source: AP