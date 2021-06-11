WTC Final: Will Ravindra Jadeja Miss Out If India Select 4 Seamers?

India is all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural WTC Final and there has been a lot of talk regarding the right combination of bowlers for India vs New Zealand clash. The bowling arsenal of the Indian team presents some formidable combinations and fans would be eager to see the choice of bowling lineup for the all-important clash against New Zealand. However, a possibility has emerged where Ravindra Jadeja may have to sit out of the IND vs NZ Final if India plays with 4 seamers.

Will Ravindra Jadeja miss out on the WTC Final playing XI spot?

Captain Virat Kohli is likely expected to go with the fast bowling combination of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma followed by the spin combination of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, considering the playing conditions at Southampton, former selector Sarandeep Singh has suggested that India should play the WTC Final with 4 fast bowlers. This means that if India goes ahead with 4 fast bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja will be likely dropped from the playing XI.

While speaking to PTI, Sarandeep Singh told that if conditions are overcast, the combination of India bowlers vs NZ can include an extra fast bowler. He believed that the arsenal of Indian bowlers vs NZ can feature Shardul Thakur along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. While also considering Mohammed Siraj’s performance, Singh believed that India would need batting options at the tail end and Shradul Thakur fits the requirement.

Shardul Thakur as a 4th seamer for the WTC Final

While addressing the conditions, Singh further added that the ball will do a bit at Southampton and Thakur is good at swinging the ball. According to him, Thakur has years of experience in domestic cricket and he also possesses a very sharp cricketing mind. He also pointed out that if a 4th pacer is picked, then unfortunately Jadeja would have to sit out.

R Ashwin's performance against left-handed batsmen

He concluded by saying that R Ashwin should play as there are quite a few left-handers in the New Zealand team. If a choice is presented between both Indian spinners, R Ashwin will be the definite pick due to his record against left-handed batsmen. R Ashwin holds the record for the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 200 wickets of left-handed batsmen. Keeping R Ashwin’s performance against the left-handers in mind, there will be no choice but to drop Ravindra Jadeja if 4 fast bowlers play in the WTC Final.

IND vs NZ Final schedule

Fans would be eager to see which all bowlers will be included in the playing XI of the Indian team ahead of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final. As per the India team news vs NZ, the WTC Final match is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Image Source: Ravindra Jadeja Instagram