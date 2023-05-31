Yashasvi Jaiswal's first practice session sees Kohli & Ashwin take special interest- WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal recently participated in his first training session after being selected as one of the standby players for Team India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023. The young Indian cricketer had an exceptional season with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, earning him a call-up to the senior team alongside Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.

Following his batting session in the nets, Jaiswal received valuable advice from former India captain Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The ICC shared a video showcasing Jaiswal's initial moments in the nets, where he could be seen learning from the best in the business.

Jaiswal in IPL 2023

Jaiswal had an outstanding IPL season, winning the Emerging Player of the Year award with 625 runs in just 14 matches. Although he couldn't lead the Rajasthan Royals to the playoffs, he garnered plenty of admirers along the way.

Numerous former cricketers have supported Jaiswal and predicted his imminent debut for the Indian team. He didn't have to wait long for the opportunity as Ruturaj Gaikwad, due to his upcoming wedding on June 3, informed the BCCI that he would be unable to join the squad for the WTC final. This opened the door for Jaiswal, who was selected as a last-minute replacement and already possessed a UK visa.

Accompanied by captain Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal flew to London and completed his first net session on Wednesday. Judging by the video shared by the ICC, the young batsman impressed everyone present. He hit a couple of balls in the air and received tips from Ashwin. In the video, Kohli was also seen offering advice to the budding opener, and later, Jaiswal was observed shadow-batting, imitating Virat Kohli's batting stance.

Although it is expected that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open for India in the WTC final at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11, Jaiswal will undoubtedly benefit from spending time with the senior players ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Australia next week.

Image: Instagram/ICC