Yasir Shah's 4-wicket Haul That Gave Pakistan Vital First-innings Lead; Watch Video

Pakistan are currently playing England in the opening Test of the three-match Test series in Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors were on top after the first innings as Pakistan gained a 107-run lead. Pakistan bowlers were all over England as they bowled them out for 219.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Yasir Shah dismantles England innings with a four-fer as Pakistan hold upper hand

The destructor-in-chief for Pakistan was leg-spinner Yasir Shah who bamboozled the Englishmen in with his spin. Yasir Shah bagged four wickets in the first innings to guide Pakistan to a 107-run lead. England skipper Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Dom Bess fell to the leg-spinner.

Yasir Shah's 4/66 in England’s first innings was his fourth 4-wicket haul in Tests in England. Former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis is the other bowler who has more 4-wicket hauls in Test cricket for Pakistan on English soil with six 4-wicket hauls. As far as spinners are concerned, only legendary the Muttiah Muralitharan (6) has more than four 4-fers in Test cricket on English soil.

Meanwhile, at the end of play on Day 3, England made a comeback of sorts as they restricted Pakistan to 137/8. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes grabbed two apiece while Dom Bess picked one wicket. However, Pakistan are still on top as they have a lead of 244 runs. The hosts would look to wrap up the Pakistan innings quickly on Day 4 and keep the target in check.

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST.

