Yograj Singh Criticises MS Dhoni Again, Asks 'What Has He Ever Done For Any Cricketer'

Yograj Singh has once again blasted out at former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Yograj has criticised Dhoni many times in the past. He had accused the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper of spoiling his son Yuvraj's career. When Yuvi did not find a place in India's 2015 World Cup squad, the former cricketer had lambasted at Dhoni. Yuvraj's father had also criticised the Jharkhand player when he had played a slow innings against eventual winners England in World Cup 2019.

READ: R Ashwin Perhaps Does Not Have Variations To Succeed In White-ball Cricket: Mushtaq Ahmed

'What has he done?': Yograj Singh

During a recent interview with a portal, Yograj Singh said that he wanted to ask Dhoni what he has he done for any cricketer despite having represented India for so many years. He then mentioned that the cricketers would have praised the veteran stumper had he done something for other cricketers. Giving an example of one of India's most successful captains Sourav Ganguly, Yograj added that the current BCCI President's status is so high because he thought about himself, his country, as well as his team.

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since the Men In Blue's heartbreaking 2019 World Cup semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. He was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended as of now.

READ: ECB Introduces 'Emergency Loan Scheme' To Boost Recreational And Junior Cricket: Report

'Favoritism still exists': Yograj Singh

When asked about MS Dhoni's retirement, Yograj Singh said that even though MSD is one of the greatest cricketers that India has ever produced and whatever he has achieved shows his greatness, but favoritism still exists in India and till the time one continues to lick boots, be in good terms with the top bosses, all their wishes will get fulfilled. He further added that whether Dhoni, who had led India to two world titles wants to play more or not, depends on what the selectors and the board think. He concluded by saying that if the legendary cricketer wants to be back in the team, then he will, and if he does not wish to, then he will not be coming back.

READ: Rohit Sharma Better Than Sachin Tendulkar As ODI Opener: Ex-NZ Pacer Simon Doull

READ: BCCI Willing To Let Indian Players Undergo 2-week Isolation In Australia Before Tests