Last Updated:

Yohan Blake Has Emotional, Special Message For India; Netizens Laud Star Jamaican Athlete

Star Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake penned a heartfelt note for India to express his love and support for the country amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

Written By
Aditya Desai
Yohan Blake

The ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has entertained cricket fans in India with blockbuster T20 matches during such unprecedented times. While a certain section of fans has been critical of conducting a tournament of such scale amid the coronavirus pandemic, several athletes have come forward to express their support towards India during the health crisis. The Pat Cummins donation and Brett Lee donation for India are a testament to how the sport has become an avenue to build relationships. Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake was the latest one to react to the situation in India.

Yohan Blake pens down a heartfelt note for India

The Jamaican sprinter recently took to his social media accounts to dedicate a special message for India amid the country's health crisis. The 31-year-old on multiple occasions has expressed his love for cricket and he also pointed out the same on his note. The accomplished athlete mentioned that he dearly loves India and is also fond of its people. He requested everyone to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe during such dire times. 

Indian fans appreciate Yohan Blake for his wonderful gesture 

Pat Cummins donation 

The Australian international took to his Twitter account on Monday where he shared a message for his Indian fans. The 27-year-old revealed that he has donated $50,000 (i.e approximately Rs 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL 2021 players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations. 

READ | Jonny Bairstow IPL 2021 price, net worth, personal life, house and top career stats

Brett Lee donation 

The former Australia speed gun, who is in India as a part of Star Sports' commentary team for the IPL 2021, has said that he would donate 1 Bitcoin to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity. As per the Morningstar for Currency and Coinbase for Cryptocurrency data, the value of 1 Bitcoin is equal to INR 40,97,070.80, as of 5:30 PM IST on April 28. The ex-cricketer also thanked Pat Cummins for his donation. 

READ | Andre Russell reveals EPIC way of handling IPL 2021 stress in cryptic social media post

India coronavirus cases updates

The second wave of the COVID-19 virus has had a severe impact on India. There has been a significant surge in the number of India coronavirus cases. As of April 28, there are a total of 29,78,709 active coronavirus cases in the nation.  

READ | Did Ravi Shastri pick Virat Kohli over MS Dhoni to win IPL 2021? Fans question head coach

Image source: Yohan Blake Instagram

READ | IPL 2021: 'Couple more wins will help Rajasthan Royals get momentum,' says Jaydev Unadkat

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND