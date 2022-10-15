'You Make Us Proud': PM Modi Lauds Team India For Record 7th Women's Asia Cup Title

Following the Indian women's cricket team's remarkable Asia Cup triumph on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate them. The women in blue displayed a dominating display with both bat and ball against Sri Lanka in the final as they won by eight wickets. After restricting the Sri Lankans to just 65 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs, India chased down the target in just 8.3 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana scoring yet another fifty.

PM Modi congratulates Indian women's cricket team

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Saturday, PM Modi congratulated the Indian team for demonstrating tremendous amounts of 'grit and dexterity' for winning a record-extending seventh Women's Asia Cup title after just eight editions of the tournament.

Our women cricket team makes us proud with their grit and dexterity! Congratulations to the team for winning the Women’s Asia Cup. They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/6hq5V08Cy9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2022

India exerts dominance with record-extending 7th Asia Cup

India maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of Sri Lanka in the final for their 7th title in just eight editions. Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch.

They could only manage 65 runs for the loss of nine wickets which India knocked off in just 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls. As for India's bowling, Renuka Singh was the pick amongst them as she ended with outstanding figures of 3-5. She was aided well at the other end as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad and offspinner Sneh Rana also took two wickets each.

The win is a shot in the arm for India's preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. They were able to test players for different roles during the competition, though that also contributed to their only loss in the tournament, against Pakistan in the league stage. Following the Asia Cup triumph, the Indians took a lap of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and in a fine gesture, got clicked with the entire groundstaff after their win, which was witnessed by a sizeable turnout.

(Inputs from PTI)