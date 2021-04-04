'You Need Better Tech Engineers': Bangalore Takes Dig At Twitter’s IPL 2021 Hashtag Mishap

The excitement of IPL 2021 has engulfed almost all cricketing nations, as the cash-rich league is all set to begin from April 9. Fans are cheering for their favourite team on social media and it is quite evident that a friendly social media war over who will win this year's IPL is also being waged. As the IPL 2021 is taking place under a closed door due to the pandemic, fans are expressing their excitement level on Twitter and other social networking sites. Keeping the excitement level of IPL fans in mind, Twitter on Saturday released its new hashtags for every IPL teams ahead of the new season; however, one mistake started a meme fest between Bangalore and Chennai fans.

Twitter has been placing the team jerseys beside each franchise’s hashtag. For example, if you write #MI on Twitter, a blue and golden jersey appears on posting a tweet. However, a glitch has occurred from Twitter’s end as an RCB hashtag is showing a yellow jersey instead of their original red jersey. Chennai responded to this glitch in a hilarious way. Chennai on its Twitter handle wrote, "Ok. We understand #Yellove is everywhere but.. hey @Twitter!"

Soon, Bangalore responded to this error and suggested the social networking site to hire better technical engineers. Bangalore on its Twitter handle wrote:

Following the hashtag mishap, people on Twitter came with hilarious reactions. Some showcased Bangalore' skipper Virat Kohli in Chennai's jersey while some said that the tagline of 'Playbold' suits MS Dhoni's team more. Here are some bets reactions on Twitter:

Twitter hashtag #PlayBold comes with CSK jersey because the tagline suits them more than RCB. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 3, 2021

Bangalore's IPL 2021 schedule

After finishing last year's IPL season in 4th place, Bangalore will start their campaign against defending champions and five-time IPL winners Mumbai in the opening match of this season. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. Here is the rest of the RCB IPL 2021 schedule:

Bangalore squad for IPL 2021

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel (trade), Players purchased: Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai

