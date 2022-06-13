'You Took It Personally': Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali Rekindle On-air Spat Over Captaincy

Former England skipper Alastair Cook and all-rounder Moeen Ali were involved in a heated argument earlier this year when Moeen made a comment, criticizing Cook’s captaincy on-air, during a show for the Ashes 2021-22 series in Australia. Over four months after the incident, both cricketers were involved in another on-air debate, during the ongoing England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match at the Trent Bridge Stadium, where they clarified their previous argument. The 34-year-old Moeen made his debut for the England cricket team in 2014, a time when the squad was led by the Cook.

Meanwhile, speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special, Cook said, “I was coming back from a holiday, walking straight back to the studio at midnight. I met the all-smiling Mo (Moeen), as he always is, very happy. Anyway, half an hour into the shift, he basically told everyone who is watching and listening, 'I wasn't a very good captain and I wouldn't be a very good coach'. That's kind of how it went. So I actually feel as if I have nothing to defend here”.

At the same time, clarifying his side, Moeen added, “It was a little bit out of context. I was saying basically that Rooty had a lot more empathy for players than you did! And I never mentioned once that you're not a good captain or if you are or aren't better than Rooty. And then, you took it personally to heart and it went viral”. The video of the conversation at the commentary box during the Nottingham Test was shared on social media by BBC Sport.

More about the on-air spat between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook during the Ashes

In the meantime, the video of their earlier spat went viral on social media in January, when Moeen had said that former England skipper Joe Root had a more emotional connection with the squad than Cook. “Are you just criticising my captaincy?,” Cook had said in reply, to which Moeen admitted saying, “a little bit,” before adding that he performed better with the ball under Root’s captaincy.

It is pertinent to mention that Cook relinquished captaincy of England in 2016 and Root was chosen as his successor to lead the men’s Test squad. Root essayed the role from 2017 to 2022, before stepping down following a 4-0 humiliation in the Ashes 2021-22, followed by a series loss against West Indies. All-rounder Ben Stokes was named as the successor of Root and is currently leading the team against New Zealand in his first assignment. Moeen Ali played his last Test for England in September 2021 against India, and has been focusing only on white-ball cricket ever since.

(Image: AP/BCCI)