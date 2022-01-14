'You Will Never Be An Idol': Gautam Gambhir Slams Virat Kohli After 'immature' Behaviour

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir slammed Virat Kohli for his misbehaviour on the third day of the ongoing Test match against South Africa on Thursday. Kohli was enraged after South African captain Dean Elgar was ruled out LBW by the on-field umpire, but the decision was reversed after the Proteas went upstairs. When the ball was tracked, it appeared to be heading over the stumps but with naked eyes, it really looked out.

'Kohli is very immature'

After Elgar was provided a lifeline, Kohli and a few of his colleagues, including vice-captain KL Rahul and experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, were seen blasting the host broadcaster using stump mic. Reacting to the incident, Gambhir remarked on Star Sports that Kohli will never be an idol to youngsters, calling his act "very immature". Gambhir also highlighted how Kohli had no problem in the first innings when he got a 50-50 call on caught behind and also when Mayank Agarwal was given a reprieve in a similar fashion.

"Kohli is very immature. It's worst for an Indian captain to say like this in stumps. By doing this you will never be an idol to youngsters. In the first innings, you got a 50-50 call on caught behind then you were silent and in Mayank appeal too. I think Dravid will talk to him on this topic," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time," Kohli was heard saying on the stump mic after Elgar received another go at the crease. "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport," Ashwin said while blasting the home broadcaster (SuperSport). KL Rahul was heard saying, "It's the whole country against 11 guys".

The incident ensued after an Ashwin delivery hit Elgar on the pads. South Africa were batting at 60/1 at the time. The Indian camp was desperately looking for a wicket when the decision by the on-field umpire was reversed in favour of the hosts. That's when Kohli and his teammates became enraged and began slamming the broadcaster on the stump mic. Kohli's behaviour drew condemnation from a number of former cricketers and analysts on social media, including supporters of the Indian team.

South Africa will resume their quest to chase down 111 runs on Day 4 of the third Test match in Cape Town. India, on the other hand, require 8 more wickets to win the series and create yet another history on foreign soil.

