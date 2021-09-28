'You'll Come Out Stronger': Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Inzamam-ul-Haq Speedy Recovery

Sachin Tendulkar has wished his former Pakistani cricketing counterpart Inzamam-ul-Haq a speedy recovery after he recently suffered a heart attack in Lahore for which the iconic batsman underwent a successful angioplasty.

Inzamam-ul-Haq heart attack: Sachin says ex-Pak skipper will come out 'stronger'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin Tendulkar wished the ex-Pak skipper a speedy recovery before coming up with motivational words for him by mentioning that the 51-year-old has always been 'calm' yet 'competitive', and a 'fighter' on the field.

"I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon", the Master Blaster added.

Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field.



I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2021

Inzamam's health: Cricketer in 'stable' condition

According to reports in ESPNcricinfo, the 1992 World Cup winner had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days, and even though initial testing cleared him, tests on Monday revealed he had suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed for surgery. Meanwhile, his agent has reportedly revealed that the former middle-order batsman was stable but under observation.

India Pakistan cricket

A match between India and Pakistan is always exciting to watch in any sport; yet, cricket has its own unique flavour, probably due to a large number of supporters in both nations who love and enjoy the game to its full potential. However, the arch-rivals have not locked horns with each other in bilateral series since 2013 due to the ongoing political tensions between both nations and the only time they face off against each other is during the multi-nation tournaments i.e. Asia Cup and the ICC events (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup & the Champions Trophy).

The next time fans will see an India-Pakistan match will be on October 24, when the two sides meet in the group round of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. The match will be contested at Dubai International Stadium.

The governing body of world cricket i.e. the International Cricket Council (ICC) has placed India and Pakistan in the same group i.e. Group 2.