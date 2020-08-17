Youngster Rahul Chahar Hits The Bull's Eye As He Looks To Get Into The Groove For IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians are leaving no stone unturned in helping their players get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm ahead of the IPL 2020 that will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 where the Mumbai franchise will be defending their title. A couple of days ago, it was revealed that the reigning IPL champions have begun training at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, and now one of their young and promising talents Rahul Chahar is also looking to get match-ready ahead of the marquee event.

Rahul Chahar looks to get ready for the main event

Mumbai Indians posted a video on social media where the younger Chahar can be seen sweating it out at RCP. However, what really stands out here is that the leg-spinner is able to hit the bull's eye on most of the occasions with only one stump to aim at. However, the good thing about the venue is that it has a new inground set up to protect the players from the rains and the youngster is making the most of it.

Watch the video here:

All the players including the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, etc. have not had a net session in the last few months due to the COVID outbreak, but they are back at training since the past two weeks and they will be looking to sweat it out before heading to the Middle Eastern country for IPL 2020 as they look to get some much-needed match practice.

It remains to be seen when Rohit will be seen with a bat in his hand and when will 'Boom Boom' be seen bowling some toe-crushing yorkers.

The IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

As per reports, MI will be heading to the Gulf on August 21 and Rohit Sharma & Co. will be staying at St Regis, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

