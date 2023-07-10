'Your Best Keeper Is Rubbish': Former English Cricketer Tears Into Jonny Bairstow

The English cricket team won the third Ashes 2023 Test match against Australia by three wickets and has kept themselves alive in the five-match series. English batter Harry Brook was the star of the show for the hosts and played a knock of 75 runs off 93 balls. Brook's innings consisted of nine fours. However, there was a time when the target of 251 didn't look easy for the English team, as key batters like skipper Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow were dismissed early.

3 things you need to know

Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

The Aussies were bundled for a score of 224 runs in the second innings

Mark Wood was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance

Geoffrey Boycott wants Jonny Bairstow to be dropped for his flop show

The third Test match didn't go well for the English cricket team batter and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and he was just able to score s 12 and 5 runs in both innings. Former English cricket Geoffrey Boycott wants the English team management to drop Bairstow for his flop show in the Test series so far. Boycott while writing in his column for 'The Telegraph', mentioned that the right-handed English wicketkeeping batsman is not giving his 100 percent on the field and there is no point playing him ahead of Ben Foakes.

(Jonny Bairstow walks back to the dressing room in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test / Image: AP)

Geoffrey Boycott not happy with Jonny Bairstow's performance in the series so far

All this talk about picking your best keeper is rubbish but at the moment Jonny is insecure about his keeping and is rusty. That's the problem. I predict this. I wouldn't pick him till the third Test and play him for Yorkshire to get some competitive cricket. You can't think with such a serious injury that you can make a straight comeback against a good team like Australia.

Jonny Bairstow has only been able to score 141 runs so far in the whole series wherein his highest score has been 77 runs in the inaugural Test of the series at Edgbaston. The focus of the five-match Test series will shift to the Old Trafford where the fourth Test match the series will be played from July 19, 2023.