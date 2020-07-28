Yuvraj Singh Names Actor Who Had A Role In Converting Him From Fast Bowler To Batsman

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of cricket last year in June, drawing curtains on a 20-year-long career. Yuvraj Singh has played for India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former all-rounder amassed 1,900 runs in Tests while churning out another 8,701 runs in ODIs and a further 1,177 runs in T20Is. During his time, he was one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball and the southpaw had the ability to cross boundaries with ease.

However, not many know that Yuvraj Singh was initially a left-arm fast bowler when he started playing cricket. Recently, Yuvraj Singh revealed that it was only at the age of 12 that a certain incident changed his focus towards batting. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Yuvraj Singh recalled the incident saying that he was in Bishan Singh Bedi’s camp in Palam.

Yuvraj Singh further said that he was about 11-12 years old and a fast bowler. He added that he wasn’t a batsman at the time. Yuvraj Singh remembered going and batting at six where he scored a hundred in a match. Yuvraj Singh reckoned that he was batting on 90 without a single six.

But then a left-arm spinner came into bowl and according to Yuvraj Singh, it was Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who is the son of Bishan Singh Bedi. Yuvraj said that he hit Angad Bedi for two sixes and the ball landed outside the ropes. He further stated that he was amazed because, at the age of 11-12, most children don’t have that kind of muscle power.

Yuvraj Singh opined during the game he realised he could bat too which is why he thought he could be a seaming all-rounder. However, Yuvi added that due to a back injury, he switched to spin. Yuvraj Singh revealed that he broke his back, but he is glad it happened because without it, he wouldn’t have developed the talent of batting.

Yograj Singh says Yuvraj Singh was robbed of India captaincy by destiny

Yograj Singh took a shot at MS Dhoni recently for becoming the captain of the Indian team ahead of Yuvraj Singh. Yograj Singh compared MS Dhoni to Sourav Ganguly and said that the former didn't back his players the way the latter did. While speaking to News 24, Yograj Singh said that he had lately watched videos featuring Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir or Yuvraj Singh where everybody had said something about MS Dhoni directly or indirectly. He further asked why Ganguly isn't questioned so much as Dhoni for his leadership.

Yograj Singh added that when Sourav Ganguly started building the team, its ranking was 7. He took youngsters like Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir under his wing and backed them to the hilt for building a new team. Yograj Singh even went ahead to claim that Yuvraj Singh was supposed to be India’s next captain but MS Dhoni was appointed captain due to 'destiny' and he also got a well-set team.

