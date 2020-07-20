Yuvraj Singh Brutally Trolled By Kevin Pietersen As Chelsea Beat Man United In FA Cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United suffered their first defeat, against Chelsea since the resumption of football mid-June. The Red Devils failed to seal a spot in the FA Cup final, with Frank Lampard's men scoring thrice past David de Gea. The defeat was followed by trolling of Man United fans, with even sporting celebrities mocking each other. Following suite, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen went on to mock Indian cricketing legend, Yuvraj Singh.

Kevin Pietersen trolls Yuvraj Singh after Chelsea vs Man United clash

After the Chelsea vs Man United clash, Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to mock Yuvraj Singh. The former English cricketer, a diehard Chelsea fan, enquired if Yuvraj Singh was okay after the defeat. The 2011 World Cup winner, who is considered a huge Man United fan, responded to Kevin Peitersen's tweet, accepting that he was hurt after Man United's defeat against Chelsea.

However, the cheeky conversation between the two cricketing greats did not end here. Kevin Pietersen replied, "Just checking. Lots of talk a few weeks ago. Just checking you still wanted to chat?! Hope you recover well! You can come watch Champions League as my guest anytime." Yuvraj Singh, who seemingly appeared unhappy, replied, saying Man United never give up.

Chelsea vs Man United highlights

Chelsea bagged the lead in the game after Olivier Giroud tapped in past De Gea in the injury time of the first half after a sensational assist from Cesar Azpilicueta. However, Lampard's men did not stop here. Moments into the second half, Mason Mount struck a low-lying shot from the edge of the penalty box, with De Gea failing to catch hold of it, making it two for Chelsea.

Arsenal vs Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Things took a turn for the worse when captain Harry Maguire netted into his team's goal while attempting to divert a cross from Marcos Alonso in the 74th minute. Despite the three-goal deficit, Bruno Fernandes pulled one goal back from the penalty spot but could not overturn the tie, losing the game 3-1. Chelsea will now come up against Arsenal in the FA Cup final, who defeated Man City 2-0.

Image courtesy: Kevin Pietersen Instagram