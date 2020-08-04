Yuvraj Singh Captured Washing Utensils By Mother, Hazel Keech Makes Fun Of Him

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a fun-loving personality. The southpaw is renowned for his ability to make witty statements or comments. Yuvraj Singh is often seen commenting on his colleagues' posts, which cracks a lot of people up. However, this time, Yuvraj Singh was on the receiving end as his wife Hazel Keech decided to have fun at the expense of her husband.

Yuvraj Singh gets trolled by wife Hazel Keech

On Thursday, Yuvraj Singh shared a video on Instagram where he is seen washing dishes. The video was recorded by Yuvraj Singh's mother and the southpaw had no idea about it. In the video, Yuvraj Singh's mother can be heard saying, "I am going to show you something interesting which has never happened". Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram and wrote, "Maa ho ya Jagga jasoos? it’s good you didn’t take a video of me doing jhaadu pocha."

As soon as Yuvraj Singh uploaded the video, Hazel Keech trolled the former India all-rounder. Hazel Keech cheekily responded to Yuvraj Singh' post as she wrote: “Hahaha yeah, because you’ve never done it, that's why there's no video”. Besides Yuvraj Singh, several other cricketers have been helping their families by doing household chores.

Yuvraj Singh almost messes up the kitchen in Sachin Tendulkar challenge

Sachin Tendulkar recently challenged Yuvraj Singh by tapping the ball off his bat many times up in the air, more so being blindfolded. While Sachin Tendulkar excelled at the challenge, Yuvraj struggled quite a bit in completing it. In fact, on one instance, Yuvraj nearly dropped a utensil as he tried to attempt it in the kitchen. However, he enjoyed doing so and put a video in which he was captured doing so.

What is Yuvraj Singh net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around $35 million as of March 2020. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Yuvraj Singh net worth also comprises his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Yuvraj Singh wife

On November 30, 2016, Yuvraj Singh married British-Indian actress Hazel Keech. She has acted in Indian films like Billa and Bodyguard. She has also made appearances in several Harry Potter films.

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE COURTESY: HAZEL KEECH INSTAGRAM