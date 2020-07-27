Yuvraj Singh Credits Rohit Sharma's 30* As Most Important Knock In T20 WC 2007 Campaign

The 2007 World Cup triumph was a landmark event in Indian cricketing history. A young Indian team was sent to compete in the maiden T20 World Cup in South Africa under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The Men in Blue defied all odds and were crowned World T20 champions. India made it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 by beating the likes of South Africa and Australia, who were deemed as favourites to win the tournament.

The final of the T20 World Cup 2007 was set against arch-rivals Pakistan and just like the group stage match, it turned out to be a nail-biting contest. But once again, India kept their nerves to register a thrilling 5-run victory and win the maiden T20 World Cup in 2007.

T20 World Cup 2007: Yuvraj Singh names Rohit Sharma's knock in the final as the most important knock of the tournament

Now, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was the star of that campaign, has named the most important knock of the tournament. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Yuvraj Singh said that Gautam Gambhir had an outstanding final with Irfan Pathan. According to him, it was a collective effort.

Yuvraj Singh reckoned that everyone talks about him or Gambhir but nobody remembers that Rohit Sharma scored 30* off 16 balls in the final, which actually got India to 157. He named Rohit Sharma's knock in the final as the most important knock of the tournament. Yuvraj Singh also said that Irfan Pathan took 3 wickets and was the Man of the Match but he thinks Rohit Sharma’s inning was very special in the finals.

Yuvraj Singh also spoke elaborately on the 2007 T20 World Cup campaign saying that they were a fearless bunch. He added that they didn’t know how to plan but they just wanted to go and express themselves. Yuvraj Singh opined that he remembers they had some really outstanding talent in that tournament.

Yuvraj Singh mentioned how youngsters like Sreesanth, RP Singh, Uthappa, Gambhir and Rohit Sharma played with fearlessness. As seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid didn’t give their names for the showpiece event, MS Dhoni was sent with a very inexperienced side. Yuvraj Singh further said that a lot of youngsters really expressed their talent and did well in current situations, which is why they could get to the finals.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUVRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM