Yuvraj Singh Donation For Covid-19: Fans Query How Much Has 2011 WC Winner Contributed

India is still battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. After the IPL suspension news, members of the cricketing world have been seen trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. After so many IPL players are coming forward to be charitable, fans were left wondering about the Yuvraj Singh donation for Covid-19 relief.

Even after announcing his retirement from cricket in 2019, Yuvraj Singh still stays as one of the most prominent figures in Indian cricket. After seeing a wave of donations from the cricketing world for fighting the coronavirus crisis in India, fans wanted to know about the Yuvraj Singh donation. Yuvraj Singh had pledged a donation way back in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic.

Yuvraj Singh donation for Covid-19

Yuvraj Singh had pledged a donation of INR 50 lakh to the PM CARES Fund on April 5, 2020. This was the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the people of the nation to light a candle in their balcony at 9 p.m. for 9 minutes. Yuvraj Singh had also supported this message by the Prime Minister.

We are stronger when we stand united.



I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?



On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2020

In the same year, he had also made a donation to the Shahid Afridi Foundation. In recent times, Yuvraj Singh is using his social media handles to broadcast all the medical requests of people in need. Apart from Yuvraj Singh, a number of cricketers have also come forward to support the fight against Covid.

Cricketers donation for Covid-19

Cricketers are coming forward to donate after the Pat Cummins donation. The cricketers donation for Covid-19 include players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his man of the match prize money for buying oxygen cylinders, the Pandya brothers have donated 200 oxygen concentrators. SRH player Shreevats Goswami has also donated INR 90,000 while IPL commentator Aakash Chopra also contributed to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

Rohit Sharma Covid-19 donation

The discussion about IPL members donating towards Covid relief started after Pat Cummins donation of USD 50,000 (INR 38 lakh approximately) to the PM CARES Fund to support the country's fight against COVID-19. Later, it was revealed that that the Pat Cummins donation had been diverted to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' initiative. Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma Covid-19 donation stands at INR 80 lakh with INR 45 lakh to PM CARES Fund, INR 25 lakh to Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund, INR 5 lakh to Feeding India and INR 5 lakh for the welfare of street dogs.

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 258 crore (USD 35 million). The figure comprises his earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player and his earnings for the Indian Premier League. Yuvraj Singh's immense popularity made him a popular name amongst brands, and he has had associations with Pepsi, Reebok, Royal Stag, Puma, Revital, and many more over the years. The cricketer's YouWeCan ventures have successfully invested in several start-ups across the country as well.

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: AP