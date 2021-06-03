Yuvraj Singh Leaves Fans In Splits After Having Comical Request For Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, the former captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), turned 36 earlier this week. Wishes for the champion cricketer poured in from all corners on social media. Apart from fans, several members from the cricket community also wished the wicketkeeper-batsman on his special day. The right-hander's former India teammate Yuvraj Singh stole the show with his message for the cricketer as he left netizens in splits with his funny plea.

Yuvraj Singh comes up with hilarious birthday wish for Dinesh Karthik

India's veteran glovesman Dinesh Karthik has been around the scene for a very long time now. The player over the years has featured in a number of memorable matches, while also dazzling audiences with his superlative performances. Despite being a seasoned campaigner of the game, the 36-year-old remains to be a fidgety and restless character.

Ex-India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wants Karthik to be a little more composed this year. The southpaw took to his Twitter account to wish the KKR star on his birthday. However, the 2011 World Cup winner floored everyone by urging the Tamil Nadu cricketer to be 'less hyper' this year. Yuvraj Singh and Dinesh Karthik, the two stalwarts of the game are widely hailed as one of the most celebrated cricket stars of modern times. Singh with his post on the micro-blogging side gave fans a glimpse of his camaraderie with the keeper.

Happy birthday @DineshKarthik god bless buddy ! Be less hyper this year 🤪🧟‍♀️ 🎂 🎉 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 1, 2021

Yuvraj Singh donation for corona

Yuvraj Singh had pledged a donation of INR 50 lakh to the PM CARES Fund on April 5, 2020. This was the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the people of the nation to light a candle on their balcony at 9 p.m. for 9 minutes. The Yuvraj Singh donation for corona also includes his contribution to the Shahid Afridi Foundation last year.

Who is Dinesh Karthik wife - Dipika Pallikal?

Dipika Pallikal herself hails from Tamil Nadu and is the daughter of former Indian women’s cricketer Susan Itticheria. Pallikal made her professional squash debut in 2006 and became the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's rankings. The 35-year-old is one of the most prominent squash players in the country, and she has carved a niche for herself in the racquet sport with their inspiring journey.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 journey

The Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 stint as the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team proved to be an underwhelming one as the team visibly struggled to win matches on a consistent basis. The team managed to register victory only on two occasions from seven matches before the postponement of the season. Karthik has scored 123 runs from 7 matches in the latest edition of the cash-rich league while maintaining a decent average of 30.75.

