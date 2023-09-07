As the Asia Cup ends in 10 days, Rohit Sharma and his team will be looking forward to the ICC ODI World Cup, which starts in less than a month. Team India has the best chance of ending their 10-year-old ICC trophy drought at home as India hosts the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 starting on October 5, 2023. The two-time winners will kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8, 2023.

Yuvraj Singh makes a huge comment ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The renowned player and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has provided insight into India's plan for the 2023 World Cup. Team India is currently set to play Pakistan on September 10, 2023, in the Super Four of the Asia Cup, and after the tournament ends, they have a short series with Australia before the ICC ODI World Cup. India will host the competition beginning on October 5, with the opening match between defending champions England and New Zealand scheduled to take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Yuvraj Singh was one of the best performers of the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he won the "Player of the Tournament" award after amassing a staggering total of 362 runs in nine games. Singh ended his career in international cricket in 2019, yet he is still regarded as one of the best all-rounders in Indian cricket history. He is known for his historic comeback to the sport after he recovered from cancer.

The India World Cup champion offered his thoughts on the Indian team's strategy for winning the World Cup on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Virender Sehwag replied to Yuvi’s post on the 2023 World Cup

The former Indian Cricket Team opener, Virender Sehwag, also re-tweeted the following post and claimed that this time India won’t take any pressure, but they will be the team to pressurise the other teams and possibly win the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He went on to give an example of India winning the tournament at home, Australia and England also lifted the trophy when they hosted the prestigious tournament in 2015 and 2019.

India squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Team India announced its squad for the ODI World Cup on October 5, 2023, Let’s take a look at the stars:

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav