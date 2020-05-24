Yuvraj Singh Posts A Priceless Throwback Picture Of Him Making An International Call

Yuvraj Singh is trying to keep himself engaged while being quarantined at home. He had interacted with two eminent cricketers who are also his good friends- Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former English skipper Kevin Pietersen. Now, he has come forward to beat the lockdown stress by posting a throwback picture of his playing days. It is a time when Yuvraj might just have started his cricketing career at the highest level.

'Throwback': Yuvraj Singh

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Yuvi had posted a throwback picture of the early days in his cricketing career where he can be seen making an international call from a telephone booth. It seems that he is making a call to his parents in India. Apart from the veteran all-rounder, the other people who were also clicked back then include the likes of a young Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag and, VVS Laxman respectively who are also calling their families.

This photo was clicked when the mobile technology was not that advanced in India and the southpaw came up with a very hilarious caption. He wrote that 'When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance.

The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has now been suspended indefinitely. Yuvraj, on the other hand, was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series where he was representing the India Legends that was captained by Master Blaster and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar which has been cancelled due to coronavirus fear.

Apart from the T20 World Cup in 2007 and, the World Cup in 2011, the star all-rounder has won the IPL twice in 2016 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and, 2019 (Mumbai Indians) respectively. He was not retained by the defending champions in the IPL Auctions last December as a result of which he went unsold.

