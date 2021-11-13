Yuvraj Singh Posts Meme Featuring Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma To Describe India's WC Run

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh published a meme featuring India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Friday. In the meme, Anushka looks at Kohli, who appears to be pondering something in his head, and wonders if he's thinking about other girls. The pop-up over Kohli's head, on the other hand, shows him contemplating India's chances at the T20 World Cup had Yuvraj Singh been included in the squad. Yuvraj shared the meme on his official Instagram handle, where he accompanied the post with three laughing emoticons.

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in helping India win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. Yuvraj played some brilliant knocks throughout the competition, including his now-famous 58-run inning against England, where he not only hit the fastest T20I half-century off just 12 balls but also smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

India's World Cup campaign

Team India's 2021 World Cup journey came to a shocking end last week after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to book a place in the semi-final from Group 2, knocking the Men in Blue out of the tournament. India suffered two back-to-back defeats in its first two games of the World Cup, which completely derailed its chances of qualifying for the next stage. The 2021 T20 World Cup was also Kohli's last assignment as Team India captain in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli stepped down as captain of India's T20I side to make way for Rohit Sharma, who will assume charge during the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand. Kohli has been rested for the series while KL Rahul has been named the vice-captain of the side. Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed the new head coach of Team India, will also assume his duty during the three-match series.

(Image: PTI)