Yuvraj Singh's Birthday: Tendulkar, Gambhir & Gill Chip In With Wishes As 'Yuvi' Turns 40

As former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday, December 12, wishes have been pouring in for the man who played the sport with his heart on the sleeve.

The Punjab-born southpaw is a beloved figure in the Indian cricket fraternity and is known for his incredible passion for the game.

Birthday wishes pour in for Yuvraj Singh

Several members of the cricket world took to their respective social media handles to convey their birthday wishes for Yuvraj Singh.

Former and current big names of cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary, S Badrinath and Shubman Gill all expressed their love for Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh - Career stats

It's safe to say that Yuvraj Singh was no ordinary talent even during his early years. The man was a star in the domestic circuit and it carried onto the international stage as well. Many moments of the stylish left-hand batter are a part of cricket history, be it his big over against Stuart Broad where he hit six 6s in an over, or how he battled cancer to come back and play cricket. The man is an epitome of courage and determination, to say the least.

Yuvraj played 40 Test matches, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. While he only has 1900 runs to his name in the longest format, the southpaw was a superstar in the ODI format, as he has 8701 runs to his name at an average of 36.55. His best innings of 150 came against England in 2017. In T20Is, Singh scored 1177 runs at an average of 28.02, with a highest score of 77* against Australia in 2013.

'Yuvi', as he is fondly known, was one of the best fielders in the game as well. He took a total of 137 catches in his international career, 94 of which came in ODIs, 31 in Tests and 12 in T20Is.

In the bowling department, Yuvi took 111 wickets in ODIs, 28 in T20Is and 9 in Tests. The stats simply suggest that Yuvraj Singh was a 'three-dimensional' player as pundits usually call it.

402 international matches 👍

11,778 international runs & 148 wickets 👌

2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner 🏆 🏆



Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 #TeamIndia



Let's relive his batting masterclass against England 🎥 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2021

Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!! 🌟@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/SFMR2vkuBn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

He's a fighter on and off the field 💪



Paltan, join us in wishing "Yuvi Paaji" a very happy birthday! 🥳💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/k3i4tzaH7R — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 12, 2021

You make everything look easy Prince be it on the field or of it! May god bless u with a long & healthy life @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/g7j7RO3Bsu — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2021

A special day to the person who changed the complexion of Indian sports. A fighter in life, a champion as a cricketer and an inspiration for all. Wishing the one and only @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! 🍫🍾🎂💥🌟#HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/RvbligQI2e — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) December 12, 2021

Champion, Fighter & Legend! Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you a great year ahead. Looking forward to seeing more of your moves off the field and in the golf course too ⛳#HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/hqqg08wUBB — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 12, 2021

A fantastic cricketer and a wonderful human being. Thank you for all your guidance @YUVSTRONG12 paaji and I wish you a very happy birthday 🎂🥳 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) December 12, 2021

