Yuvraj Singh's Comment On Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara's Video Leaves Fans In Chuckles

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on March 21, teamed up with friend and former West Indies batsman Brian Lara to spread awareness about Road Safety. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar posted a 49-second video clip where he and Lara could be seen talking about the importance of wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler. “Be it riding on the roads or driving on the field, wearing a helmet is a must!” he wrote alongside.

In the video, Tendulkar starts by saying that he was staying at a “massive hotel” in Raipur but thankfully has a scooter to ride around. As he begins to start his two-wheeler, he is asked by Lara if he could also join. While Tendulkar gladly agrees, he also questions Lara about his Helmet. “Where is your helmet?” he asks. As the video ends, Tendulkar could be seen informing viewers to wear a helmet, both while driving the two-wheeler and while riding a pillion, stressing that both lives are equally important.

‘Oscar nomination’

While Tendulkar's collab with Lara delighted netizens, it was cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s comment on the post that left the internet in chuckles. “Oscar nomination,” Singh wrote jokingly. Meanwhile, Netizens also took the chance to share their suggestions and reactions on the tweet.

Oscar nomination ðŸ˜‚ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 21, 2021

Who did it better ??ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/YsLO4cwcYg — Shrikant (@MrShrikantK413) March 21, 2021

Oscar nomination .. A right lesson for road safety..

The champion blue legend team india

Congratulations — à¤—à¤¾à¤‚à¤§à¥€ à¤†à¤œ à¤¤à¤• (@AnantKumarMeht5) March 22, 2021

Hey Tendulkar, only wearing helmet is not important but buckling the strap too. Not strapping up is equalent to not wearing helmet. And people who don't ride ever, why are used for riders safety? Who is the couch director here? — Amit Peshawari (@amitpeshawari) March 22, 2021

This is a great ad! Hope it motivates people to wear their helmets. I do wish, however, that they'd show @sachin_rt and @BrianLara buckling up their helmets securely under their chins. Too many people come to the ER with head injury because their unbuckled helmets fell off. — Anuradha Joshi (@dranujoshi1) March 22, 2021

"Wear helmet at the back also" pic.twitter.com/5AeWmOnVLU — Humorous Sarcasm â (@humoroussarcasm) March 22, 2021

Ensure you helmet belt is fastened! Guess the director forgot that in the script. I lost a dear colleague 20 years ago to head injury despite a helmet only coz he did not fasten his belt. So please wear your helmet the right wayðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Sriram Kuppuswamy (@SriramKuppuswa1) March 21, 2021

Both Tendulkar and Lara were in Raipur to play the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) which saw the participation of retired cricketers from as many as seven countries. The T20 cricket competition was organised by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra to raise awareness about road safety. The series ended on March 21 with a spectacular victory for the Indian team.

The final match of the series, which kept the audience on the edge of their seat, was played between India legends and Sri Lanka legends. Led by ace batsman Sachin Tendulkar, India outsmarted Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka by 14 runs in the summit clash of the Master Series in Raipur.

Image Credits: sachin_rt/Twitter