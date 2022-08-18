Yuzi Chahal Releases Statement On Rumours Around His Relationship With Wife Dhanashree

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday issued a statement after rumours of a rift in his marriage started to appear. Chahal took to his official Instagram handle to dismiss the speculations, requesting everyone not to believe in any kind of rumours about his relationship. Earlier, rumours emerged suggesting a rift between Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma after the latter removed her husband's surname from her Instagram handle.

"A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly put an end to it. Love and light to everyone," Chahal wrote in his latest Instagram post. Dhanashree is yet to put out a statement of her own regarding the alleged rift.

Dhanashree had added Chahal's surname in her Insta bio after marrying him in a private ceremony in December 2020. However, she recently removed the surname from her Instagram handle and went back to her maiden name. Meanwhile, Chahal shared a mysterious post on Instagram a couple of days ago where he talked about starting a new life. Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot with one another on December 22, 2020.

Chahal's international comeback

Chahal was left out of India's squad during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE after he witnessed a slight dip in his form. However, the Haryana-born leg-spinner made an impressive comeback into the international arena a few months later and eventually cemented his place in the Indian squad once again.

Chahal had a pretty good IPL season in 2022, where he registered his maiden IPL hat-trick while playing for his new team Rajasthan Royals. Chahal was then picked to play in the England and West Indies series. His place in the Indian squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup is almost finalised and he could very well travel to Australia for the marquee event.

Chahal has been rested for the ongoing Zimbabwe series and will be next seen in action during the Asia Cup 2022, which starts on Saturday, August 27. Meanwhile, Team India will start its campaign on Sunday, August 28 against western neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Image: Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23