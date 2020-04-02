The Debate
Yuzvendra Chahal & Rishabh Pant Enjoy Their Own Banter During Kohli-Pietersen's Live Chat

Cricket News

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant made their presence felt during Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen's live one-on-one interaction on social media on Thursday

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant made an impact during their Indian skipper Virat Kohli's one-on-one live interaction with former English skipper Kevin Pietersen on social media. The conversation started between the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mates came forward to have some fun and also to talk about cricket as well as COVID-19. 

Chahal, Pant make their presence felt 

It so happened that while the former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mates were having their discussions during the live interaction, both Chahal and Pant showed up in the comments section. However, it went noticed by the two champion batsmen. Since the two did not get any attention, the duo decided to enjoy own banter. 'Hi Rishab how are u bro our unique comment ignored by 2 legends so we both talk to each other', 'Pant le bhai hi hi and hi', 'Aise mat bolo bhaiya' were a few of the comments of the cricketers.

Virat Kohli on turning vegetarian 

In the very same interview, Kohli revealed what made him turn vegetarian.

"I had left eating meat just before the 2018 England Test series. When we went to South Africa in 2018, I got a cervical spine issue. It gave me a tingling sensation, hurting like mad due to which I could not sleep at night. My body was too acidic, creating too much uric acid. Bones got weaker, hence, I stopped eating meat in the middle of England tour, have not felt better before.

I never felt better waking up, never felt better recovering between Test matches. Being vegetarian has completely changed. You feel lighter, your body changes", said Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli on his nickname 'Cheeku' 

Earlier, the Indian skipper was asked by Pietersen how did he get his famous nickname 'Cheeku' to which the batting megastar took KP back to his Ranji Trophy days. He revealed that it was his Ranji Trophy coach who had given him the nickname 'Cheeku' which is a rabbit in Champak comics.

"I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007, I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ear stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic Champak," said Virat Kohli.

First Published:
COMMENT
