Yuzvendra Chahal Announces Engagement With Dhanashree Verma, Shares Pictures Of Roka

Team India's ace spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement with Dhanashree Verma on Saturday. The stellar spinner took to his social media platforms to break the news and also shared pictures of his 'roka ceremony.' "We said “Yes” along with our families," Chahal tweeted.

Congratulating Chahal on the occasion, IPL franchise took a cheeky dig at the newly-engaged couple. Following CSK, Chahal's fans were also quick enough to react to the surprise announcement made and were taken aback.

Congratulations guys! Personal advise to Yuzi from the Kings: Surrender to the Queen, otherwise checkmate only! 😋 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 8, 2020

Congratulations for your new innings @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/JMkQN1cfle — Ram Robert Rahim (@itsme_rrr9438) August 8, 2020

Congratulations, Yuzi and Dhanashree! ❤️😍 — Namma Team RCB Official (@nammateamrcb) August 8, 2020

The young spinner is all set to roar at the upcoming edition of the IPL which has been moved to the UAE. The 13th edition of IPL is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held till November 10. The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble.

The seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country.