Yuzvendra Chahal Asks Every Spinner To Get Married; Rashid Khan Comes With An Epic Reply

As Team India is in the United Kindom to play the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand and a 5 matches Test series against England, limited over leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is enjoying his day off from the cricket. Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video on his Instagram handle along with better-half Dhanashree Verma and announced their arrival on another video-making app. Apart from cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal is also followed for the hilarious short videos he shares on his social media account.

Yuzvendra Chahal says every spinner should get married, Rashid Khan replies

Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday shared a video on his Instagram along with his better half Dhanashree to announce their arrival on another video-making app. In the video shared, Yuzvendra Chahal, says, 'I think every spinner should get married', on that Dhanashree asks 'marry ok but why every spinner?' Then Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously replies with a wink, 'Because I learned to bowl googly from my wife'.

As soon as Yuzvendra Chahal shared the video on his Instagram, Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan came up with an epic reply. Rashid Khan who is well-known for bowling sharp googlies on the field wrote in the comments section of Yuzvendra Chahal's video that he already knows to bowl googlies without even getting married with two laughing emoticons.

Rashid Khan was last seen in action during IPL 2021 while playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Rashid Khan stats in the IPL 2021 are a testament to his outstanding campaign. In seven games that he played, Rashid grabbed 17 wickets at an impressive average of 17.20 and a splendid economy rate of 6.14. He also bagged two catches in the tournament.

Yuzvendra Chahal Marriage

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got hitched on December 22, 2020, after the leg-spinner returned home completing the national duties from the Australian tour. Dhanashree owns a YouTube channel with over 2 million followers where one can find numerous videos of her performing various dance styles on Bollywood tracks. On the other hand, Yuzvendra will soon be a part of Team India's tour of Sri Lanka where they will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is.

(Image Credits: PTI/Rashid Khan Cricketer/Facebook/Yuzi_Chahal-Insta)