Yuzvendra Chahal-Chris Gayle Pose For A Shirtless Pic Post PBKS-RCB IPL 2021 Clash

Chris Gayle and Yuzvendra Chahal have been good friends on and off the field for almost a decade. In fact, both were a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for some years. While Gayle had represented RCB from 2011-2017, Yuzi is still one of the key members of the Bengaluru-based franchise that he has been representing since the 2014 edition.

While it has been three years since RCB and Christopher Henry Gayle parted ways but he and Chahal have ensured that their friendship has remained intact and it was proved a couple of days ago when the duo had entertained the fans on social media after the IPL 2021 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Chris Gayle- Yuzvendra Chahal pose for a shirtless picture post-PBKS-RCB clash

After the conclusion of an exciting IPL 2021 league game between PBKS and RCB, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, and, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle had posed for a shirtless picture. The image was posted by Punjab Kings on their official Instagram account and was captioned as 'If we have to summarize #PBKSvRCB'

Coming back to the contest, the southpaw had ensured a good start for Punjab with a quickfire 24-ball 46 at a strike rate of 159.6 that included seven boundaries and five maximums. He smashed RCB's new recruit, Kyle Jamieson, for five boundaries in an over during his blistering knock. Meanwhile, the wrist-spinner on the other hand finished with figures of 1/34 from his four overs at an economy rate of 8.5. He accounted for young middle-order batsman Shahrukh Khan.

RCB run out of fire & brimstone in their run chase

After having Punjab Kings on the mat at 118/5 in the 15th over, Bangalore seemed to be in a commanding position but, PBKS skipper KL Rahul ensured that he fought for his team till the very end and added 61 runs along with middle-order batsman Harpreet Brar (25*) for the sixth-wicket stand. Rahul remained unbeaten on a 57-ball 91 that included seven boundaries and six maximums at an economy rate of 159.65 as the 2014 finalists posted a fighting total of 179/5 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the Bengaluru-based franchise seemed to be in the driver's seat in the first 10 overs but youngster Harpreet Brar picked up the big wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and, AB de Villiers as RCB completely lost their plot in the run chase and despite some late strikes from tail-enders Harshal Patel, and, Kyle Jamieson, it was just not enough as the 2014 finalists were restricted to 145/8 from their 20 overs.