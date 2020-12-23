Yuzvendra Chahal Marriage: How Cricketer's Love Story With Dhanashree Verma Blossomed

Yuzvendra Chahal's splendid performances in the Indian Premier League were instrumental in fast-tracking the leg-spinner's selection in the national side. The bowler has established himself as a mainstay in India's limited-overs setup and is enjoying tremendous success. Apart from his meteoric rise in cricket, the player also is in the news for his wedding with Dhanashree Verma. Here we take a look at the couple's delightful love story.

Yuzvendra Chahal married: Cricketer finds love in ace dancer Dhanashree Verma

While netizens have given up a big thumbs-up to the couple's stunning chemistry, fans of the spinners have been curious regarding their love story. Dhanashree Verma had put the conjectures surrounding their relationship to an end when she revealed in an interview, that it all started off as a student-teacher in April. The couple took the internet by storm when they announced their engagement in August.

Speaking about their first meeting, Dhanashree in an interview with Hindustan Times had confirmed that Chahal had seen her dance routines on social media. The cricketer was keen to learn dance during the lockdown and had approached her for the same. Soon the choreographer and the cricketer became inseparable friends. The two acknowledged the special connection that was developing between them and decided to take it forward. The couple eventually got hitched on December 22.

Yuzvendra Chahal wife: Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Apart from being a dancer, Dhanashree Verma is also a dentist. The 24-year-old graduated from the D. Y. Patil Dental College. She also is the owner of Dhanashree Verma Dance Company. Her dance routines gained immense popularity on various social media platforms. As of now, the choreographer has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. She also was seen supporting the spinner during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE.

A look at the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth figure

As per caknowledge.com, the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹30 crore (i.e. approximately USD $4 million) as of 2020. The figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangalore franchise as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue.

Disclaimer: The above Yuzvendra Chahal net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth.

Image source: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram

