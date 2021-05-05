Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB Team Missed By Fans The Most Following IPL Suspension

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely as players and members of different teams in the bio-bubble started testing positive since the beginning of the week. There was already an ongoing demand for the cancellation of the IPL 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. After a much-needed halt to the IPL 2021 season, fans will miss the matches until the tournament gets resumed in the later months of the year.

RCB fans miss RCB team 2021

The RCB fans are definitely missing the winning momentum of Virat Kohli and the RCB team 2021. Fans are particularly missing the beloved RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after the IPL suspension news. A Yuzvendra Chahal Fanclub on Instagram posted a picture of Chahal along with the Delhi Capitals' opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

The caption expressed the state of the RCB fans who followed IPL 2021 regularly which stated that the IPL fun will be missed. Fans were hopeful in the comments about the return of the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 in the month of September, while most of the fans expressed the unfortunate but much-needed suspension of IPL 2021. The Yuzvendra Chahal Fanclub is the biggest one on Instagram with 361,000 followers and 567 posts. The IPL 2021 is expected to resume in the month of September, most probably in the UAE.

Varun Chakravarthy Covid report marked the beginning of IPL suspension

Trouble started mounting when news of Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy Covid positive report came forward and Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

IPL 2021 postponed indefinitely

The IPL 2021 postponed news came to light after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha Covid report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole SRH team to go into quarantine. By this point, four teams in the tournament had reported Covid cases after which the suspension of IPL 2021 became inevitable. In the wake of all the events, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Image Source: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram/RCB Twitter