Yuzvendra Chahal Reunites With Kuldeep Yadav As The Spin Duo Return To National Duty

Team India's young spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav reunited as the squad had their first training session in Sydney on Saturday ahead of the limited-overs series against Australia. The spin duo - fondly known as 'Kulcha' - will come into play after more than a year and are coming off the IPL, where they played against each other. Kuldeep Yadav plays for Kolkata whereas Yuzvendra Chahal represents Bangalore.

Taking to Twitter, Chahal tweeted a picture of himself with his partner spinner and wrote, 'back on national duty for Team India'.

Chahal and Yadav will be seen in action in the ODI series which begins on November 27. Yadav has been picked only for the ODI series whereas Chahal has been included in the T20 squad as well.

India tour of Australia

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Crowd to be allowed for Test series

Confirming the presence of fans for the Test series during India's tour, Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced that 50 per cent of the stadium's capacity will be open to the crowd for the Adelaide Test, set to be played from December 17 onwards. The Test at Adelaide Oval, which will also be the first day-night Test between India and Australia, will feature nearly 27,000 spectators amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Tests series is also expected to be the first series to witness live crowd after the COVID outbreak, due to which all matches are being played behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, the most significant Test of the year - the Boxing Day test - will open the stands to only 25 per cent of its total capacity, as sanctioned by the Victorian government. On the other hand, the fourth Test at Brisbane might witness up to 30,000 people with 75 per cent of the total capacity being open for the crowd.

