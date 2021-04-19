Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Gets Emotional As He Registers First Scalp Of IPL 2021

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal finally succeeded in breaking the shackles to register his first wicket in the ongoing IPL 2021 during Royal Challengers Bangalore's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

However, it was his spouse Dhanashree Verma's priceless reaction that stood out the most.

Dhanashree Verma gets emotional as Yuzi Chahal registers the first scalp of IPL 2021

RCB skipper Virat Kohli had introduced Chahal into the attack during the third over of KKR run chase where he just gave away a couple of runs but, it when he was given the ball right after the Powerplay overs were completed, Yuzi was smashed for two boundaries by an in-form Nitish Rana. Nonetheless, it was the wrists-spinner who had the last laugh.

On the penultimate ball of that over, Chahal had bowled a flighted delivery on the middle stump line as the southpaw played slog sweep over mid-wicket but, the timing was poor and it did not get the distance as the ball went straight into the hands of Devdutt Padikkal who took a simple catch at deep mid-wicket.

Thus, the Haryana cricketer registered his first scalp of this season and Dhanashree Verma, who was cheering for him from the stands got teary-eyed and looked up to the heavens.

Watch the video here:

Chahal also accounted for veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. He finished his spell with figures of 2/34 from his four overs at an economy rate of 8.50.

RCB register their thirds straight win in IPL 2021

Coming back to the contest, Bangalore has posted a mammoth score of 204/4 from their 20 overs riding on power-packed batting performances from new recruit Glenn Maxwell who l played an explosive knock of a 49-ball 78 that included nine boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 159.18 and AB de Villiers added finishing touches with enterprising innings of a 49-ball 78 that also included nine fours & three sixes.

In reply, KKR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as none of their batsmen could convert their good starts into impactful knocks as the two-time winners were eventually restricted to 166/8 from their 20 overs.

The three-time finalists won the contest by 38 runs and registered their third straight win in this edition of the marquee tournament.

(Image Courtesy: Dhanashree Verma/ Instagram)