ZIM Vs BAN 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Match

With the three-match, T20I series currently locked at 1-1 both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will go all out to win the final match as well as the series. The third match of the T20I series is scheduled to take place at Harare Sports Club on July 25. The action will begin at 4:00 PM IST. Here's a look at Zim vs Ban live streaming, details about Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh and How to watch Zim vs Ban third T20I

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match preview

The host (Zimbabwe) beat Bangladesh by 23 runs in the second T20Is to set the stage for a grandstand finish. Zimbabwe had already lost the one-off Test as well as the ODI series. Zimbabwe has been pushing Bangladesh hard all along in the T20I series and they will be looking to beat Bangladesh in the final T20I and finish the series on a high. Bangladesh on the other hand would want to inflict a whitewash on the host before taking on the visiting Australian side.

Wessley Madhevere performed really well with the bat, while Luke Jongwe and Wellington Masakadza picked up three wickets apiece with the ball to set the win for the home team. For Bangladesh Mohammad Naim have blown hot and cold at the top and would want to make up for the failure in the last match by giving a solid start to the team, at the top. Skipper Mahmadullah and Shakib-Al-Hasan will have to come good with bat and ball in the middle order. Shoriful Islam has so far taken five wickets in two T20Is and he woukldl9ook to add more wickets to his tally in the final T20I and also help the team to a series win.

How to watch Zim vs Ban and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh

The Indian fans will have to rely on FanCode mobile app to catch all the action from the third T20I between Zimbabwe & Bangladesh as this match will not be telecast on any sports channel in the country. Zimbabwe, which is hosting the ongoing series will be providing broadcast access to their viewers through ZBC TV.

Image: Zimbabwe Cricket / Twitter