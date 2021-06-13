Zimbabwe A V South Africa A Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report For 2nd Unofficial Test

Zimbabwe A (ZIM-A) will battle South Africa A (SA-A) in the 2nd unofficial Test match of their series. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Here are the Zimbabwe A v South Africa A live stream details, how to watch Zimbabwe v South Africa A live in India, Zimbabwe A v South Africa A pitch and weather report and the ZIM-A vs SA-A pitch report and weather report along with the Zimbabwe A v South Africa A prediction.

Zimbabwe A v South Africa A live stream: Match Preview

Having won the first unofficial test match, South Africa A will look to inflict a clean sweep on host Zimbabwe A by beating them in the upcoming 2nd Test. South Africa A defeated Zimbabwe A in the first unofficial Test by an innings and 166 runs. Earlier the Zimbabwe A team struggled against South Africa A side in the limited-overs matches as they could only register a solitary win against the spirited visitors in the 50-over format. This is the last chance for the home team to not only win their first match in the series but also salvage some pride by levelling the Test series.

Zimbabwe A v South Africa A pitch and weather report

The wicket at the Harare Sports Club is expected to suit the batsmen. The batters from both sides will be looking to take advantage of the surface. Which the match is expected to be high-scoring encounter bowlers from both the teams will also look to have their say in the match. The captain winning the toss could be included to bat first and put up a mammoth score on the board first-up to claim an early advantage in the game. According to AccuWeather, the condition will be sunny on the opening day of their match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius during the day.

#1stFourDayer | Day 4: WICKET! Tanaka Chivanga (4) c Sipamla b Stuurman



🇿🇼 'A' 344 & 93 all out in 45.3 overs, 🇿🇦 'A' won by an innings and 166 runs#ZIMAvSAA | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/SMdqTZtuYP — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) June 10, 2021

Zimbabwe A v South Africa A live stream: How to watch Zimbabwe A v South Africa A live in India?

If you are wondering How to watch Zimbabwe A v South Africa A live in India, there will be no official broadcast of the match. As of now, there is no official Zimbabwe A v South Africa A live stream partner either. Fans' best bet for following the game will be to access the ZIM-A vs SA-A live scores, which will be available on FanCode and the websites and social media pages of Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket. Coming to the Zimbabwe A v South Africa A prediction, SA-A will start as favourites.

Image: Zimbabwe Cricket / Twitter